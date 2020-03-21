From Stage to Screen: Where to Watch Broadway's Current Stars During the Shutdown

No Broadway? No problem!

While you may not be able to see your favorite Broadway stars on the stage right now, thankfully you can watch them from the comfort of your couch on TV! BroadwayWorld has rounded up where you can watch 10 of Broadway's current stars on streaming right now!

The gates to Hadestown will hopefully open soon, but for now, you can see Reeve Carney play Dorian Gray in the series Penny Dreadful, which ran for three series on Showtime.

Penny Dreadful follows explorer Sir Malcolm Murray, American gunslinger Ethan Chandler, scientist Victor Frankenstein, and medium Vanessa Ives unite to combat supernatural threats in Victorian London.

Watch PENNY DREADFUL on Netflix.

Ciara Renée

Fans did not get much time to see Ciara Renée in Frozen before the shutdown, but you can see her on both DC's Legends of Tomorrow & The Flash! She plays Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl on both of The CW shows.

In DC's Legends of Tomorrow, time-traveling rogue Rip Hunter has to recruit a rag-tag team of heroes and villains to help prevent an apocalypse that could impact not only Earth, but all of time. THE FLASH follows Barry Allen, who after being struck by lightning wakes up from his coma to discover he's been given the power of super speed, becoming the Flash, fighting crime in Central City.

Watch The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow on Netflix.

Until you can see Sam Rockwell in the Broadway play, American Buffalo, head over to Hulu to watch him star as Bob Fosse in the FX Series Fosse/Verdon!

Fosse/Verdon takes an inside look at the romantic and creative partnership between influential choreographer/director, Bob Fosse, and Gwen Verdon, one of the greatest Broadway dancers of all time.

Watch FOSSE/VERDON on Hulu.

Mandy Gonzalez can't "work, work" as one of the Schuyler Sisters right now, but she can be seen on the CBS drama Madam Secretary, where she played Lucy Knox for 34 episodes.

Madam Secretary is political drama which looks into the life of the Secretary of State as she tries to balance work with family.

Watch MADAM SECRETARY on Netflix.

Jordan Fisher may not be waving through a window in Dear Evan Hansen right now, but you can watch him play John Ambrose in the Netflix film To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

In To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, Lara Jean and Peter have just taken their relationship from pretend to officially official when another recipient of one of her old love letters enters the picture.

Watch To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You on Netflix.

Sabrina Carpenter made her Broadway debut as Cady Heron in Mean Girls, but for now you can watch her play Maya Hart on the Disney Channel spinoff series Girl Meets World.

On Girl Meets world, more than a decade after Boy Meets World, Cory and Topanga Matthews are married and have two children. Their daughter, Riley, faces life lessons through her family, friends, and school--where her father is her history teacher--as her parents did when they were younger.

Watch GIRL MEETS WORLD on Disney+.

Audiences may not be able to attend the Moulin Rouge right now, but fans of the musical can watch star Aaron Tveit in the usa network series Graceland, where he played Agent Mike Warren for 3 seasons.

In Graceland, a rookie FBI agent is sent to a house for undercover agents in Southern California, where he is trained by a former legend FBI agent.

Watch Graceland on Hulu.

Laurie Metcalf returned to Broadway this season in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, but until the shutdown is over you can watch her as Jackie Harris in the classic series Roseanne and currently on the ABC revival The Conners.

Roseanne centers on the everyday life of an American working-class family. THE CONNERS is the follow-up to the comedy series Roseanne, centering on THE FAMILY members of the matriarch after her sudden death.

Watch Roseanne on Amazon Prime and catch THE CONNERS Tuesdays at 8PM EST on ABC.

Until Girl From the North Country returns, you can watch one of the musical's stars Marc Kudisch play Ty Rathbone on Amazon Prime's The Tick!

The Tick takes place in a world where superheroes have been real for decades, and an accountant with no superpowers comes to realize his city is owned by a super villain. As he struggles to uncover this conspiracy, he falls in league with a strange blue superhero.

Watch The Tick on Prime Video.

Sarah Jessica Parker was set to return to Broadway in The Plaza Suite, but for now you can watch her in her iconic role as Carrie Bradshaw on the long-running HBO series Sex and the City.

Sex and the City follows our female New Yorkers gossip about their sex lives (or lack thereof) and find new ways to deal with being a woman in the 1990s.

Watch Sex and the City on Amazon Prime.





Related Articles