From Screen to Stage: Get to Know the Roles of Armie Hammer!

Armie Hammer is back on Broadway in 2020. Following his debut in 2018's Straight White Men, the stage and screen star returns this season in Tracy Letts' The Minutes.

With The Minutes, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tracy Letts and Tony-winning director Anna D. Shapiro return to Broadway together for the first time since their Tony-winning sensation August: Osage County. The record-breaking hit production from Steppenwolf Theatre Company takes a look at the inner-workings of a city council meeting in the small town of Big Cherry-and the hypocrisy, greed, and ambition that follow. "Nothing in this explosive 90-minute play is as it seems...A real-life heart-in-the-mouth experience," declares the Chicago Tribune. This powerful, resonant, and funny portrayal of democracy in action proves that everything you know can change-it's just a matter of minutes. After all, the smallest towns keep the biggest secrets.

As we await his big return to the stage, we're looking back at some of our favorite Armie roles!

The Minutes:

Armie returns to Broadway this Spring in The Minutes, which begins performances February 25 at the Cort Theatre.

Straight White Men:

In 2018, Hammer made his Broadway debut starring in the production of Straight White Men. The play took place during the Christmas holidays, when three brothers return to their family home in the Midwestern United States, to keep their widowed father company. Hammer starred alongside Josh Charles, Kate Bornstein, Ty Defoe, Paul Schneider and Stephen Payne.

On the Basis of Sex:

In the same year, he portrayed Martin D. Ginsburg, the husband of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. The film was based on the life and early cases of Justice Ginsburg, who's played by Felicity Jones.

Call Me by Your Name:

Hammer received his first Golden Globe nomination in 2017 for his starring role in Luca Guadagnino's romantic drama Call Me by Your Name. Hammer played Oliver, a 24-year-old graduate-student assistant who finds himself romantically involved with his professor's 17-year-old son, Elio. The film received four nominations at the 90th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and won for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.:

In 2015, Hammer starred in the action film The Man from U.N.C.L.E., an American spy film directed by Guy Ritchie, based on the 1964 MGM television series of the same name. The film followed CIA agent Napoleon Solo, played by Henry Cavill, and KGB agent Illya Kuryakin, played by Hammer, who are forced to put aside their hostilities and work together to stop the evildoers in their tracks.

The Lone Ranger:

Hammer starred as the title character in the 2013 western. He starred alongside Johnny Depp, who played Tonto. The film followed Hammer and Depp's characters friendship as they brought down Butch Cavendish and other Old West outlaws. The film was produced by Walt Disney Pictures, Jerry Bruckheimer Films and Depp's Infinitum Nihil.

J. Edgar:

Hammer starred as lawyer Clyde Tolson in the 2011 Clint Eastwood-directed biopic that starred Leonardo DiCaprio as J. Edgar Hoover. Hammer's character was Hoover's protege and constant companion. Hammer earned a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for his part in the film.

The Social Network:

Armie Hammer's breakout role(s) was in the Oscar-winning 2010 film The Social Network. Hammer played the roles of both Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, based on the real life twins. His role earned him the Toronto Film Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actor.





Related Articles