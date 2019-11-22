Free Drop-In Family Programs and Concerts Spread Cheer Throughout Holiday Season at Rockefeller Center

Rockefeller Center enthusiasts from around the world can now add an authentic piece of a Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree to their personal holiday decorations. Starting on December 5, exclusive "Share the Light" ornaments, each featuring a light bulb used to illuminate a previous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, will be available for purchase for $59.95 at the Holiday Truck at Rockefeller Center with Amazon Handmade located on Rockefeller Center's South Esplanade adjacent to the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.

In addition to the "Share the Light" ornaments, visitors also can purchase unique, genuinely handcrafted wooden, ceramic, felt, and pewter ornaments made by verified Amazon Handmade Artisans from the Holiday Truck at Rockefeller Center with Amazon Handmade. Amazon Handmade offers unique products created by Artisans and makers from around the world. Hours of operation are from 8:00 A.M. to 10:00 P.M., seven days a week from December 5-31 (closed on Christmas Day).

Throughout December, visitors of all ages can enjoy free, family-friendly activities occurring at the Holiday Truck at Rockefeller Center with Amazon Handmade.

Among the offerings are:

· December 6 and 17 from 12:00 P.M. - 3:00 P.M.: Take home quirky illustrated portraits of yourselves

· December 12 from 6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M.: Dance to your own beat at the silent disco

· December 15 from 10:30 A.M. - 1:30 P.M.: Bring the whole family and create ornaments using pine cones from the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

· December 19 from 11:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.: Visit a custom holiday photo booth

· December 21 from 12:00 P.M. - 3:00 P.M.: Enjoy a winter solstice celebration featuring tarot, crystal, and palm readings

· December 23 from 3:30 P.M. - 5:00 P.M.: Play New York City pop culture trivia

All of the activities are designed for visitors to stop by for a few minutes and enjoy a free holiday activity.



In addition, choirs from across New York City will gather around the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree to perform joyful songs on weekday evenings from December 11th-23rd. Rockefeller Center Sings, a new choir comprised of people who work at Rockefeller Center, will kick off the season on December 11th at 7:00 P.M. For a full schedule of choir performances at the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree this holiday season, visit rockefellercenter.com. The concerts are free and open to the public.





