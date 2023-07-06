Follow BroadwayWorld on Threads!

BroadwayWorld has joined Threads, a new app, built by Instagram!
Looking for a Twitter alternative to get your theatre news? We've just joined Threads, a new app, built by the Instagram team, for sharing text updates and joining public conversations.
Joining us on Threads is as simple as a few taps! If you're already an Instagram user, all you need to do is download Threads and using your Instagram account. Once inside, search for @officialbroadwayworld in the Explore section, and give us a follow to stay up-to-date on the latest in the theatre community.
