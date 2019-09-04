Five Boroughs Music Festival Announces Appointment Of New Artistic Director, Michael Unterman

Five Boroughs Music Festival (5BMF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Unterman as its new Artistic Director, effective September 1, 2019. An accomplished cellist and chamber musician, Unterman steps into the role following the tenure of 5BMF's Founding Artistic Director, Jesse Blumberg. He joins the 5BMF leadership team alongside Executive Director Donna Breitzer, Board President Emily Kennerley, and 5BMF's dedicated Board of Directors and staff.

Members of the press are invited to meet Michael Unterman at 5BMF's Season Opening Reception on Monday, September 23 at 6:30 p.m. at Judson Memorial Church in Manhattan, prior to the 7:30 p.m. season opening concert featuring daring songwriting collective, FOUNDERS. If you'd like to attend the season opening reception and concert, please RSVP to will@morahanartsandmedia.com.

Of Unterman's appointment Jesse Blumberg says, "From the very earliest days of Five Boroughs Music Festival, I knew that I wanted the organization to grow, thrive, and survive, long past my own tenure as Artistic Director. When I began to think more seriously about stepping away from this role, I hoped that we would be able to find someone just like Michael to shepherd 5BMF into its next chapter. I am incredibly grateful to our Board and Search Committee for their tireless work in identifying such a talented, thoughtful, visionary, and inspiring new leader to move 5BMF forward, and to Michael for assuming the position with intellect and enthusiasm. It is already evident that he and my great friend and co-founder Donna Breitzer will make a wonderful team, and I look forward to transitioning into my new roles as advisor, volunteer, and 5BMF's biggest fan."

Michael Unterman effuses, "Coming in, my overwhelming feeling is one of immense gratitude, for Jesse and Donna, for 5BMF's Board, and all the musicians, audience members, supporters, and others who've helped build this very special series. I'm very much a believer in 5BMF's forward-looking approach to programming, which is a legacy I'm thrilled to have a hand in carrying forward. Already, the lead up to this point has brought about so many good conversations-with members of the organization, friends, and colleagues-and spurred me to re-explore New York City with fresh eyes. It has reminded me that it is a privilege to be amidst a diversity of cultures as can be found no place else. To have the opportunity to present great music and musicians, to bring that to all corners of New York City, and to spur New Yorkers from all boroughs to follow along, is as joyous a charge and a challenge as I can imagine."

Emily Kennerley, President of the Board, agrees, "We are thrilled to welcome Michael Unterman as our new Artistic Director. From a competitive pool of international applicants, Michael stood out as perfectly qualified to take on this role; his programming and performing experience, his lifetime of work as a cellist, his energy and his leadership expertise will help us write a bold new chapter for 5BMF. We are so grateful for Jesse Blumberg's inspired leadership over the years, and we look forward to growing our relationship with Michael. The future of 5BMF is strong and we know that this new phase of creativity will continue to bring exciting concerts to people throughout the vibrant five boroughs of NYC."





