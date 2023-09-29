See a New Photo of the Cast of HERE WE ARE at The Shed, Now in Previews

Last night at The Shed in New York City, the final Stephen Sondheim musical, Here We Are, began previews. The cast, photographed immediately after the performance, includes Francois Battiste, Tracie Bennett, Bobby Cannavale, Micaela Diamond, Amber Gray, Jin Ha, Rachel Bay Jones, Denis O’Hare, Steven Pasquale, David Hyde Pierce, and Jeremy Shamos.

Check out the photo below!

The new musical from David Ives and Sondheim is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello.

Here We Are is on stage at The Shed’s Griffin Theater (545 W. 30th Street) and opens on Sunday, October 22, for 15 weeks only.

The understudies for Here We Are include Adante Carter, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Bradley Dean, Mehry Eslaminia, Adam Harrington, and Bligh Voth. The production is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, and The Stephen Sondheim Trust.

Here We Are includes choreography by Sam Pinkleton, set design and costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Tom Gibbons, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, musical supervision and additional arrangements by Alexander Gemignani, hair & make-up design by Wigmaker Associates, and casting by The Telsey Office.

Tickets are on sale at the link below

Here We Are is co-presented by The Shed (Artistic Director Alex Poots, President and COO Maryann Jordan, and Chief Executive Producer Madani Younis).

Oscar Arce serves as Associate Producer.