Find a Theatre Job on BWW - 5/6/2021

Part Time Jobs - Creative: South Chicago Dance Theatre Main Company Audition

The South Chicago Dance Theatre is a traditional repertory company hosting its annual audition this June via a preliminary virtual submission and an in-person audition for select applicants. A virtual audition is available upon request. The company is hiring professional artists as well as accepting dancers between the ages of 18-24 into its Emerging Artist Program. SCDT's diverse repertoire encompasses renowned contemporary choreographers and a preservation program for historic dance work. T... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Manager

ORGANIZATION OVERVIEW Elm Street Cultural Arts Village ("Elm Street") engages community with relevant art experiences every day. This is achieved through creating vibrancy. Development Manager Part Time Position Reports to: Executive Director Job Description: Share the vision of Elm Street to encourage individuals, corporations, municipalities, and foundations to increase contributed income. JOB OVERVIEW The Development Manager (DM) will lead, strategize, and implement initiatives to... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Summer Camp Teaching Artist

ABOUT THE POSITION Innovative network of school-based and center-based youth development programs seeks Teaching Artists & Jr. Teaching Artists for a summer day camp serving children ages 5-14 in Bushwick and Williamsburg, Brooklyn and Elmhurst, Jackson Heights, and Jamaica, Queens. We are looking for versatile and flexible teachers who are open to frequent feedback on their classroom management and lesson plans, and who are excited to be part of a creative team. Popular art forms with our y... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Open Arts Alliance- Program Manager

Program Manager Reporting To Executive Director Open Arts Alliance is a 501c3 non-profit organization. The professional theatre company is dedicated to bringing plays and musicals to healthcare facilities, hospitals, schools and venues that have traditionally been under-served by the performing arts, and utilizing students and teaching artists to facilitate social service outreach for senior citizens with dementia or Alzheimer's Disease. A proud member of EdTA and TY... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Open Arts Alliance- Production Manager

Production Manager Reporting To Executive Director Open Arts Alliance is a 501c3 non-profit organization. The professional theatre company is dedicated to bringing plays and musicals to healthcare facilities, hospitals, schools and venues that have traditionally been under-served by the performing arts, and utilizing students and teaching artists to facilitate social service outreach for senior citizens with dementia or Alzheimer's Disease. A proud member of EdTA and ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance and Operations Manager

Position Title: Finance & Operations Manager About Dramatists Guild Foundation: Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) is a national charity that fuels the future of American theater by supporting the writers who create it. DGF fosters playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists at all stages of their careers. We sponsor educational programs; provide awards, grants, and stipends; offer free space to create new works; and give emergency aid to writers in need. By supporting and nurturing t... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: ZogCulture Virtual Events is Hiring

For all postings: Please send resume to hiring@zogculture.com Roles: Virtual Staff -Virtual Emcee -Tech Lead -Facilitator / Support About us: ZogCulture creates personal connections and caring communities through play at work. We are the experts in virtual and in-person company events with dozens of years of experience in company culture, employee engagement, and corporate events. ZogCulture has become the go-to events partner for organizations from startups to Fortune 500 companies... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Patron Services / Ticketing Supervisor (Box Office)

Patrons Services/Ticketing Supervisor Department: Box Office Reports to: Business / Box Office Manager Status: Non-Exempt, Part-Time Hourly with potential for Full-Time. Summary: The Patron Services Supervisor is responsible for providing superlative customer service to the patrons of all Scranton Cultural Center clients and professionally and responsibly. This person is hands-on and responsible for the supervision of the Center's box office. He/she is may liaison with Ticketmaster (o... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: HERE Manager of Individual Giving

From our home in Lower Manhattan, HERE builds an inclusive community that nurtures artists of all backgrounds as they disrupt conventional expectations to create innovative performances in theatre, dance, music, puppetry, media, and visual art. By providing these genre-blending artists with an adaptive, flexible home for developing and producing their work, we share a range of perspectives reflective of the complexity of our city. HERE welcomes curious audiences to witness groundbreaking perfor... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Director

GENERAL DESCRIPTION: Knoxville Children's Theatre (KCT) is seeking an energetic and organized full-time TECHNICAL DIRECTOR (TD) to manage technical production of an annual 10-show season and help develop a quickly growing technical theatre educational program. Knoxville Children's Theatre, an education-based 501(c)(3) non-profit, is a local theatre company producing professional quality plays for children, by children. At KCT, children under the age of 18 are the actors, designers, and stag... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Digital Content

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (CMS) seeks a Director of Digital Content to join the organization at an exciting time of institutional accomplishment and growth. The Director of Digital Content leads the digital media activities which includes setting the overall strategy, implementation, and distribution of digital media at CMS, as well as maintenance and upkeep of audio/video equipment, producing live streams of concerts, lectures, and master classes in the Rose Studio, capturing... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Midnight Court Opera - AEGEUS

DESCRIPTION Hi! My name is Kelsey Sullivan and me and my producer, Elisa Tarquinio, are looking for non-equity performers to be a part of the cast of my most recent opera, Midnight Court, for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in the summer of 2022. This is very far away, yes, but in order to give people time to train and rehearse, we are looking to nail the cast down sooner rather than later. Actors will be paid in housing and/or travel, TBD. If you want more details about the festival, or a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: NYC Full Time Casting Associate

About Binder Casting: Founded by Jay Binder nearly 40 years ago, and part of RWS Entertainment Group since 2016, Binder Casting has cast 150+ Broadway, Off-Broadway, and National Touring productions, in addition to countless national and international projects, on-camera commercials, voice-overs, and print projects At Binder Casting, we raise the casting experience by infusing our work with innovation and dedication to an equitable casting process and a passion to work tirelessly to find the... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: BardWired Director

Asolo Rep seeks an artist to adapt and direct a 45 min version of a Shakespearean piece for Asolo Rep's annual Educational "Tour" in the fall of 2021 utilizing the rising third year MFA acting class from the FSU/Asolo Conservatory Training program as the cast. In previous years the production has physically toured throughout schools and communities in the state of Florida during October and November. This year, to accommodate needs in terms of COVID Safety, etc. the production will be staged in ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Performers for Children's Parties and events

We are looking for actors and actresses in Southern California to impersonate princesses, superheroes, and more! Must be available on weekends, have reliable transportation, and positive attitudes!... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Digital Media Planner Buyer

Apply at: https://bit.ly/3sJzX1p Serino Coyne LLC, a division of Omnicom Group Inc., a leading global communications company, is a dynamic mid-sized full-service Advertising and Marketing Agency, specializing in theatre and entertainment related accounts. We are seeking a Digital Media Planner/Buyer to support the Digital Media department with day-to-day digital media campaign management across display, paid search and paid social for a variety of entertainment-based accounts. Work acros... (more)

Classes / Instruction: One-Year Term Professional Lecturer of Theatre Studies

The Theatre School at DePaul University in Chicago invites applications for a full-time, one-year term faculty appointment in Theatre Studies for the 2021-2022 academic year. The Theatre School is an urban multicultural conservatory located in the heart of Chicago's vibrant theatre community. The ideal candidate will have expertise in varied approaches to directing, and they will bring knowledge of theatre history and dramatic literature, with a particular emphasis on non-Western and minoritari... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking Non Union Performers for Virtual Production of Something Rotten

Seeking non-union performers for a remotely filmed, virtual production of Something Rotten! Russo Richardson Productions is a virtual theatre organization producing a fully remotely rehearsed, pre-recorded and streamed production of Something Rotten to be streamed July 30th and 31st, 2021. Auditions are open to performers of all ages and experience levels, based anywhere in the world. We are seeking performers for all roles. Please note that we are considering all performers for all roles... (more)

Internships - Creative: The Henegar Center Theatre JOB FAIR

THEATER JOB FAIR: By Appointment Only Date: May 17th 2021 Time 11:00am-7:00pm Location: The Henegar Center for the Arts 625 E. New Haven Ave. Melbourne FL 32903 Come be a part of our 31st Season and join our Production Team. The Henegar Center for the Arts is a non-profit Theatre boasting a 402 seat Mainstage and 80 seat Black Box. Located in Melbourne Florida near the beautiful Atlantic Ocean. The Henegar is currently seeking enthusiastic and experienced individuals from the theatre comm... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Seeking Full-Time, Salaried Assistant for Film & Commercial Writer, Director & Producer

Nathan Breton (he/him) seeks an assistant to aid in the growth of his creative, professional, and business goals. Nathan is a distributed filmmaker and trusted commercial video partner. With a background in agency, production, and post-production, Nathan's skillset stretches across the business & logistics of production, creative direction, client strategy, and technical workflows. Responsible for millions of dollars of commercial work (past and current clients include Alibaba, Facebook, HP, Cam... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Theo Ubique seeks a Managing Director who demonstrates strong executive leadership skills, and has a passion for the arts and understands their impact on the lives of the community. The Managing Director is responsible for rendering the Artistic Director's vision into practicable initiatives that are financially sound and supported, and which galvanize the board, staff and extended community behind it. The Managing Director is responsible for the overall business, administrative, and operati... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Touring Assistant Company Manager

NETworks Presentations is seeking Assistant Company Managers for national tours launching over the 2021/2022 season. NETworks is committed to building and retaining an inclusive and diverse staff across all projects. As an equal opportunity at-will employer, we strive to create working environments that are welcoming, inclusive, and equitable. We do not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment because of age, race, religion, color, disability, sex, gender identity/expres... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Touring Company Manager

NETworks Presentations is seeking experienced Company Managers for first and second class national tours launching over the 2021/2022 season. Theatrical touring experience preferred. NETworks is committed to building and retaining an inclusive and diverse staff across all projects. As an equal opportunity at-will employer, we strive to create working environments that are welcoming, inclusive, and equitable. We do not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment because of a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development- Pasadena Playhouse

Pasadena Playhouse seeks an experienced and passionate development professional for the role of Director of Development (DOD) to support the next chapter of the organization's expansion and impact. Who is Pasadena Playhouse? The Pasadena Playhouse was founded in 1917 by theater impresario Gilmor Brown. Galvanizing a community largely made up of wealthy easterners, Brown raised money from over 1,000 citizens in Pasadena to purchase land at 39 S. El Molino and in 1925 the current landmarked... (more)