Find a Theatre Job on BWW - 1/28/2021

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 1/28/2021. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Internships - Creative: Almost, Maine Set and Lighting Designers

TDCNYC is looking for a Set Designer and a Lighting Designer for their February production of Almost, Maine by John Cariani. The play will be pre recorded with live actors and streamed online. We are looking for a designers who are capable of "design on a dime" in a non-traditional space. Creative out of the box thinking encouraged. If you are excited about creating theater "Mickey and Judy" style please submit your resume and cover letter! Please note that this is NOT a work from home p... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Controller

About The Shed The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan's west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculp... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Visual Arts Director

ORGANIZATION OVERVIEW Elm Street Cultural Arts Village ("Elm Street") engages community with relevant art experiences every day. This is achieved through creating vibrancy. Visual Arts Director Full Time Position Reports to: Executive Director Job Description: Lead all visual art initiatives, including operations of the Reeves House, to inspire, expand community engagement, and leverage positive impact. Salary Range: $30,000 - $40,000/year JOB OVERVIEW The Visual Arts Director (VAD)... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant to the Executive Director

DESCRIPTION: Shellscrape Theatre Company seeks a Volunteer Part-Time Assistant to the Executive Director to provide administrative and program support for the day to day activities of our growing company. Please be advised that this position is unpaid. ABOUT: We are currently a team of three members who volunteer our time because we LOVE creating theatre and collaborating with like minded people! The typical work week for Shellscrape members in our off season consists of approximately 5 hou... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Musical Theatre Instructor Position

Abilene Christian University invites applications for the position of Director of Musical Theatre to begin August 2021. This position is for tenure track assistant/associate professor status. ACU Theatre is a competitive audition based program, boasting seven tracks in Acting, Musical Theatre, Dance, Tech & Design, Theatre Education, Directing, and Theatre Ministry. The department is deliberately capped at 65 students to provide an intimate, hands on, mentored experience for our students. ACU ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Theater Instructor

The Theater and Dance Department at Phillips Exeter Academy invites applicants for a full-time salaried Theater Instructor position beginning Fall 2021. We are looking for an artist who is passionate about teaching, committed to mentoring, and willing to support and contribute to our department's ongoing anti-racist work and commitment to actively creating an inclusive space. Teaching responsibilities for the position will focus primarily on performance-based courses, such as acting, directi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: The Broadway League - Director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion

Organization Founded in 1930, The Broadway League (League) is the national trade association for Broadway and commercial theatre. The League's 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers in North American cities, as well as suppliers of goods and services to the commercial theatre industry. These members bring Broadway to millions of people in New York and in more than 200 cities throughout the United States and Canada. Originally creat... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Casting the World's Next Big Phenom for a Major Network Series

Casting the World's Next Big Phenom for a Major Network Series Seeking Triple Threats Ages 7 to 13 The most prominent momager and dance teacher in the nation is casting triple threats to create the world's next big phenomenon. This momager is rebooting her dance competition team which will serve as the training ground to create the world's NEXT BIG GIRL GROUP that will rival the success of the Spice Girls! She is seeking dancers ages 7 to 13 with major star potential! But you can't JUST be... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: LEGOLAND New York Entertainers

LEGOLAND® New York Resort, opening in Goshen NY in 2021, seeks performers encompassing a variety of skill sets for Entertainment and Special Events throughout the LEGOLAND® Park and LEGOLAND® Hotel. Video Submissions are now being accepted through tinyurl.com/LLNYaudition NO PREVIOUS THEME PARK EXPERIENCE IS NECESSARY. Contracts include FULL-TIME, PART-TIME, and PROJECT-BASED work as well as weekend, summer, and flexible options. All applicants must be at least 16 years of age. All roles ar... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Associate Producing Director / Associate Artistic Director

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYMENT People's Light is an equal opportunity employer. We work to cultivate a deep and wide reach in order to connect with prospective employees who have varied experiences and skills, a collaborative attitude, and the capacity and desire for growth. NON-DISCRIMINATION HIRING POLICY People's Light seeks to recruit and retain a diverse workforce as a reflection of our commitment to create an antiracist, socially just, and inclusive presence in Chester County and... (more)

Internships - Creative: Associate Producer Internship

NCo Creations, a nonprofit education and production corporation based in LA, is looking for an excited college student to jump aboard our ship. The internship is completely virtual - you can work from anywhere! You'll work closely with the artistic staff. RESPONSIBILITIES Manage website and socials (you will take ownership of this, how exciting!) Help manage and organize events, both virtual and live (don't worry, you don't need to live in LA) Other design & virtual tasks (administrati... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Director

Title: Technical Director Department: Artistic Programming Supervisor: Artistic Director Employment Type: Part Time Caramoor Center for Music & the Arts is currently seeking qualified candidates for the role of Technical Director, with an anticipated start date in April 2021. ABOUT CARAMOOR Our mission is to enrich the lives of audiences through innovative and diverse musical performances of the highest quality, mentor young professional musicians, and engage children through inter... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Director

Caramoor Center for Music & the Arts, a 501c3 non-profit arts center, is seeking a qualified Technical Director passionate about music and ready to join a collaborative team to lead our theatrical operations in multiple venues at our unique historical estate. The bulk of the Technical Director's work takes place between April and September, but there are a number of smaller events that take place at other times of the year. We hope to have this new position begin in April 2021. Caramoor's m... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Theatre Company and Academic Coordinator

Job Title: Theatre Company and Academic Coordinator Program: Theatre Studies Reports to (Position Name): Marta Rainer (Program Interim Chair & Artistic Director of Wellesley Repertory Theatre) Position Summary The Theatre Company and Academic Coordinator provides administrative, operational, and company support for both the Theatre Studies academic program and Wellesley Repertory Theatre's professional theatre season to ensure smooth running. Acts as a crucial liaison between program c... (more)

Classes / Instruction: 2021 AUDITION TOUR (SUMMER + FULL-TIME PROGRAMS)

Dance, Connect, and Train with Peridance! Join Peridance for a world-wide virtual audition tour for upcoming 2021 Programs: Global Summer Dance (Ages 11-17), BLUEPRINT Summer Intensive (Ages 17-25), Certificate Program (Ages 17-25), and IND Training Program (Ages 17-25). All Summer and Full-Time programs will be offered in a hybrid model. Only a select number of places available In-Studio for each program. Auditions available to suit every time zone. Scholarships Available! Visit perid... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Auditions for New Virtual Play - "The Diamond Peak Studio Sessions"

The Strides Collective, a Philadelphia-based theatre company that produces and develops work by emerging queer playwrights, is seeking submissions from non-AEA actors and actor/musicians for The Diamond Peak Studio Sessions, an original piece of virtual theatre written and directed by Jonathan Edmondson, to be presented online in June 2021. Synopsis: Diamond Peak Studio in Oakridge, Oregon has produced some of the greatest pop music records of all time. Throughout 2019, five bands visit the... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Philadelphia Playwrights- Terrance McNally Award

For every generation of playwrights, there are the select few whose work is truly transformative and who use the power of theatre to reach the hearts and minds of audiences. Terrence McNally was one such playwright, and we at PTC are excited to resurrect the Terrence McNally Award to honor and celebrate his life and legacy. In 2021, the McNally Award promises to push the conversation forward in a way that builds upon McNally's artistic mission and for the first time, the award will only be o... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Seeking Short Film Festival Submissions

First Kiss Theatre Company is seeking submissions for a short film festival to be streamed on February 20th and 21st 2021. About First Kiss: First Kiss Theatre Company is dedicated to investigating realities that hide behind the curtain of modern society through the medium of performance. We are specifically interested in working with emerging artists to focus our energy into making new work that shines a light on untold stories, brings value to a diverse set of experiences, and reimagines ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Director of Education

Job Title: Director of Education Reports To: Producing Artistic Director Supervises: Guest Artists, Teaching Assistants, Interns, Apprentice Company Hours: Exempt full-time (40 hours), some nights and weekends Starting Salary: $33K-$36K Start Date: May 3, 2021 JOB SUMMARY The Director of Education (DoE) is responsible for the implementation of Mill Mountain Theatre's education initiatives and outreach programming. As the only equity professional theatre in the Roanoke Valley, Mill Moun... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Education Associate

Job Title: Education Associate Reports To: Director of Education, Producing Artistic Director Supervises: Teaching Assistants, Interns, Apprentice Company Hours: Non-exempt full-time (40 hours), some nights and weekends Starting Salary: $24K-$26K Start Date: May 3, 2021 Please submit resume/c.v to ginger@millmountain.org JOB SUMMARY The Education Associate (EA) exists to assist the Director of Education (DoE) in the implementation of Mill Mountain Theatre's education initiatives and o... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Creative Director of Public Relations

Job Title: Creative Director of Public Relations Reports To: Producing Artistic Director, Director of Development Hours: Non-exempt full-time (40 hours), some nights and weekends Starting Salary: $26K- $29K Flexible Start Date Please submit resume/c.v to ginger@millmountian.org JOB SUMMARY The Creative Director of Public Relations is responsible for developing and implementing all of the company's in-house marketing, public relations, and advertising strategies. The Creative Director o... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Summer Staff Positions & Internships

The Tony Award-winning Williamstown Theatre Festival, one of the most influential not-for-profit theaters in the country, encourages you to apply for at-will, seasonal employment or training opportunities, as we hope to be operating back in Williamstown, MA during the summer of 2021. We encourage you to apply for these at-will positions, which will be contingent upon whether or not we can proceed with a full season. We will post an update on our website and will communicate directly with active... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Bilngual Dancers / Actors for webseries

Hello I'm looking for actors / dancers for a bilingual web series focused on latin and world rhythms. Please submit reels to manzanony@gmail.com ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Literary Manager, Part Time

Bay Street Literary Manager Bay Street Theater is seeking a dynamic and passionate individual to serve as Literary Manager. This position will be a senior member of the Artistic Staff and will work closely with the Artistic Director and Associate Artistic Director to help shape all artistic programming as well as the development of new work and new artists at Bay Street. Seeking out and fostering new relationships for Bay Street with writers and theater artists from underrepresented commun... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: New Works Director

Company The National Alliance for Musical Theatre (NAMT), a not-for-profit membership service organization in New York City, seeks a full-time New Works Director to join our team. NAMT's 245 members are some of the leading producers of professional musical theatre in the world and include non-profit theatres, new work development organizations, colleges and universities, independent producers and industry individuals. Programs include two conferences per year, the annual Festival of New Musical... (more)