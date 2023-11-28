Follow Along with Next On Stage: Season 4 with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag

Broadway's biggest national competition for High School and College students is back bigger and better for our fourth season, brought to you by AMDA.

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site is inviting high school and college-aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

In Spring 2020, when Broadway was dark and student productions across the country were being canceled due to the COVID pandemic, BroadwayWorld saw an opportunity to shine a spotlight on young performers across the country who were otherwise sidelined. Next On Stage was born out of the hope of providing a platform for some of the outstanding talent that will grace the Broadway stages of the future. Since its launch, the series has enjoyed three seasons and showcased the voices of hundreds of young people across the country.

Now, after a two-year hiatus, we've invited high school and college-aged students to enter by submitting videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon. The public has voted for their favorites, and soon we'll find out who made the Top 15 in both the High School and College age groups. Tune in on Friday, December 1 at 7pm and 9pm to watch live and study up on this season's judges with this season's Stage Mag!

Want to create a Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.



