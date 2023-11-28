Follow Along with Next On Stage: Season 4 with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag

The Top 15 contestants will be revealed on Friday, December 1, 2023.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo 1 Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit? Photo 2 How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit?
Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs 'Corn' & 'Independently Owned' at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Photo 3 Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Video: & JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo 4 Video: & JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Next on Stage Season 4 Next on Stage Season 4
Next on Stage Season 4

Follow Along with Next On Stage: Season 4 with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag Broadway's biggest national competition for High School and College students is back bigger and better for our fourth season, brought to you by AMDA.

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site is inviting high school and college-aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

In Spring 2020, when Broadway was dark and student productions across the country were being canceled due to the COVID pandemic, BroadwayWorld saw an opportunity to shine a spotlight on young performers across the country who were otherwise sidelined. Next On Stage was born out of the hope of providing a platform for some of the outstanding talent that will grace the Broadway stages of the future. Since its launch, the series has enjoyed three seasons and showcased the voices of hundreds of young people across the country.

Now, after a two-year hiatus, we've invited high school and college-aged students to enter by submitting videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon. The public has voted for their favorites, and soon we'll find out who made the Top 15 in both the High School and College age groups. Tune in on Friday, December 1 at 7pm and 9pm to watch live and study up on this season's judges with this season's Stage Mag!

Want to create a Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.






RELATED STORIES

1
Today is the Final Day to Vote For BroadwayWorlds Next On Stage Photo
Today is the Final Day to Vote For BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage

November 27 is the final day to vote for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. Find out more about the competition and how to vote here!

2
Voting Now Open For BroadwayWorlds Next On Stage Season 4 Photo
Voting Now Open For BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage Season 4

Voting is now open for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. Next on Stage is back bigger and better for its fourth season! This season's top contenders might find themselves closer to Broadway than ever... literally!

3
BroadwayWorld Announces Next On Stage Season 4 - Submissions Now Open! Photo
BroadwayWorld Announces Next On Stage Season 4 - Submissions Now Open!

In celebration of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary, Broadway's biggest national competition for High School and College students is back bigger and better for our fourth season.

4
WATCH: Our Next on Stage Winners, Jackson and Mia, Chat with Richard Ridge! Photo
WATCH: Our Next on Stage Winners, Jackson and Mia, Chat with Richard Ridge!

Our Next on Stage Season 3 winners, Jackson and Mia, got to chat with Richard Ridge about the competition, the advice from the judges, and more.

From This Author - Sidney Paterra

Sidney is a Contributing Editor at BroadwayWorld and has been a superfan of theatre and all things Broadway for her entire life. She joined the BroadwayWolrd team as an Assistant Editor in 2021. Origi... Sidney Paterra">(read more about this author)

Follow Along with Next On Stage: Season 4 with BroadwayWorld's Stage MagFollow Along with Next On Stage: Season 4 with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag
2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers
How to Watch the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Your Complete Guide!How to Watch the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Your Complete Guide!
Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day ParadeVideo: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Videos

The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
Exclusive: Watch Teal Wicks Sing 'Back to Before' in RAGTIME at Signature Theatre Video
Exclusive: Watch Teal Wicks Sing 'Back to Before' in RAGTIME at Signature Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
MOULIN ROUGE!
SIX
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Recommended For You