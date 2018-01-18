FROZEN on Broadway and The Actors Fund Partner To Celebrate International Women's Day

Disney Theatrical Productions and Frozen have partnered with The Actors Fund to celebrate International Women's Day with two special events. "Women's Day on Broadway: Celebrating Stories, By, For, and About Women," is a symposium that will take place at The St. James Theatre. There will also be a special performance of Frozen to benefit The Actors Fund and its Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative. The events aim to highlight the importance of a continued investment in the encouragement and mentorship that is crucial to establishing and maintaining gender equality in the Broadway community.

"Each and every day, countless women across the country lend their talents to the continued success of the Broadway industry," said Anne Quart, Disney Theatrical Productions' SVP of Production and Co-Producer. "We are honored to be working with The Actors Fund to highlight the remarkable contribution of women to our community. By gathering together for this unique event, we hope to be able to provide a platform for women to share their experiences and find a collective opportunity for growth. This is just part of our constant effort to encourage the development of future generations of women to ensure prosperity and equality in our profession for many years to come."

"Women are an integral part of every facet of our entertainment and performing arts community, whether it's on stage, on camera or behind the scenes," said Barbara Davis, Chief Operating Officer of The Actors Fund. "It's important that the women of Broadway-and all areas of this business-know that The Actors Fund's sole purpose is to foster stability and resiliency in their lives, and to provide them with a safety net over their lifespan. We're proud to partner with Disney in providing a forum to help spread this message and to garner additional support for these vital health and wellness services for all the women we serve."

"Women's Day on Broadway: Celebrating Stories By, For, & About Women" will be held on Monday, March 12th. The symposium will take place at the St. James Theatre, home of Broadway's new musical Frozen. This first-of-its-kind Broadway event will welcome some of the most accomplished women on Broadway and in the entertainment industry, in addition to a host of up-and-coming professionals, for a variety of panel discussions, the specifics of which will be announced closer to the event date. Disney Theatrical Productions invites women working in entertainment and those interested in the topic to attend the event free of charge. Details and RSVP information will be announced at a later date.

The celebration continues on Wednesday, March 14th with a special performance of Frozen at 8pm that will benefit The Actors Fund and their Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.actorsfund.org/Frozen.

Founded by Tony Award winner and cancer survivor Phyllis Newman, the program offers women in entertainment and performing arts across the country a safe place to go to address serious medical concerns and get confidential and compassionate help. The program provides access to an extensive support network that includes health care, diagnostic, preventive, and mental health services, substance abuse treatment and emergency financial assistance.

For more information about "Women's Day on Broadway," visit www.FrozenTheMusical.com/womensday.

Frozen will join Disney Theatrical hits Aladdin and The Lion King on Broadway, beginning previews at the St. James Theatre on Thursday, February 22, 2018 and opening Thursday, March 22, 2018.

This Broadway-bound Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, is the first and only incarnation of the tale that expands upon and deepens its indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators; in fact, this new stage production features more than twice as much music as the film. Like the Disney Theatrical Broadway musicals that have come before it, it is a full evening of theatre running over two hours.

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.

Frozen's director is Michael Grandage, a Tony Award winner (Red) and director of three Olivier Award-winning Outstanding Musicals (Merrily We Roll Along, Grand Hotel and Guys and Dolls), and Rob Ashford, Tony Award winner (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and multiple Tony and Olivier Award nominee, is choreographer.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services. Visit www.actorsfund.org.

