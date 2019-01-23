Be More Chill
FREEZE FRAME: BE MORE CHILL Company Meets the Press!

Jan. 23, 2019  

Be More Chill will begin performances at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on Wednesday, February 13 at 8PM. The official opening night is Sunday evening, March 10.

Be More Chill, features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis (NBC's "Smash," The Black Suits, Broadway Bounty Hunter) and a book by Joe Tracz (The Lightning Thief, Netflix's "Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events") based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini. Stephen Brackett (Buyer & Cellar) directs and Chase Brock (HBO's "Last Week Tonight," Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) choreographs.

The New York premiere production of Be More Chill featured Gerard Canonico (Spring Awakening, Groundhog Day) as Rich, Katlyn Carlson (Dirty Dancing, The Unavoidable Disappearance of Tom Durnin) as Chloe, Stephanie Hsu(SpongeBob SquarePants) as Christine, Tiffany Mann(Waitress, Jerry Springer he Opera) as Jenna, Lauren Marcus (The Humans at St. Louis Rep, Companyat Barrington Stage) as Brooke, Will Roland(Dear Evan Hansen, The Black Suits) as Jeremy, George Salazar (tick tick BOOM!, Godspell, The Lightning Thief) as Michael, Britton Smith (Shuffle Along, After Midnight) as Jake, Jason Tam (NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," KPOP) as The Squip, and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Freaky Friday, Benny and Joon, Bloodsong of Love) as Jeremy's Dad/Mr. Reyes. Cameron Bond(Finding Neverland), Troy Iwata (The Boy Who Danced on Air), and Talia Suskauer (Love in Hate Nation) are the company swings.

Today, the company gave a sneak peek of rehearsals, and you can check out a sneak peek of photos from the big day below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

George Salazar, Lauren Marcus, Katlyn Carlson, Jason Tam, Tiffany Mann, Gerard Canonico, Stephanie Hsu, Britton Smith, Will Roland and Jason SweetTooth Williams during the "Be More Chill" Press Preview Presentation at Pearl Studios on January 23, 2019 in New York City.

The full company during the "Be More Chill" Press Preview Presentation at Pearl Studios on January 23, 2019 in New York City.

Joe Iconis and Chase Brock during the "Be More Chill" Press Preview Presentation at Pearl Studios on January 23, 2019 in New York City.

The creative team: songwriter Joe Iconis, choreographer Chase Brock, musical director Emily Marshall, director Stephen Brackett, and book writer Joe Tracz during the "Be More Chill" Press Preview Presentation at Pearl Studios on January 23, 2019 in New York City.

The cast and creative team during the "Be More Chill" Press Preview Presentation at Pearl Studios on January 23, 2019 in New York City.

