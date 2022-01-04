FLYING OVER SUNSET to End Broadway Run Early; Final Performance January 16

Lincoln Center Theater has announced that its production of FLYING OVER SUNSET, the new musical with book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt, lyrics by Michael Korie, featuring choreography by Michelle Dorrance, will end its limited engagement run after the Sunday, January 16th matinee at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street). FLYING OVER SUNSET, which began previews Thursday, November 11 and opened Monday, December 13, will have played 63 performances (28 previews and 35 performances).

FLYING OVER SUNSET features Carmen Cusack, Kanisha Marie Feliciano, Harry Hadden-Paton, Nehal Joshi, Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop, Atticus Ware, and Tony Yazbeck. Aria Braswell, Danny Gardner, Kate Marilley, Patrick Scott McDermott, Tony Roach, and Michael Winther understudy various roles.

Set in the 1950's, FLYING OVER SUNSET is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three extraordinary and accomplished people - writer Aldous Huxley (played by Harry Hadden-Paton); playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman, Clare Boothe Luce (Carmen Cusack); and film legend Cary Grant (Tony Yazbeck) - each of whom in real life experimented with the drug LSD. At a crossroads in their lives the three come together, and under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.

FLYING OVER SUNSET has sets by Beowulf Boritt, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Bradley King, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, projections by 59 Productions, and casting by The Telsey Office, with orchestrations by Michael Starobin, and music direction by Kimberly Grigsby. FLYING OVER SUNSET is produced in association with Jack Shear. Rick Steiger is the Production Stage Manager.

FLYING OVER SUNSET is performed Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7pm and Wednesday and Friday and Saturday evenings at 8pm, with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2pm and Sunday at 3pm. Tickets are currently available at telecharge.com or by visiting www.FlyingOverSunset.com. A limited number of tickets priced at $32 are available at every performance through LincTix, LCT's program for 21 to 35 year olds. For information and to enroll, visit LincTix.org.

In addition, tickets priced at $40 are available each day via an online lottery (visit flyingoversunsetlottery.com for additional information), as well as $32 student rush tickets (subject to availability) beginning two hours before a performance at the box office. Student rush tickets are limited to one ticket per performance with the presentation of a valid college/university ID. (Please note: not all performances have student rush tickets.)

Lincoln Center Theater is deeply committed to the health and safety of our audiences, artists, and staff, and has implemented health and safety protocols based on the applicable New York State, City and CDC guidelines, which are communicated to ticket holders in advance of every performance.

Lincoln Center Theater gratefully acknowledges Kewsong Lee and Zita J. Ezpeleta for their outstanding support of FLYING OVER SUNSET. Major funding for FLYING OVER SUNSET is also provided by: The New York Community Trust - Mary P. Oenslager Foundation Fund; the SHS Foundation for choreography; the Bernard Gersten LCT Productions Fund; a generous bequest to LCT from Ray and Maryann Larsen; The Peter J. Sharp Foundation's Special Fund for LCT; Ted Snowdon; James-Keith (JK) Brown and Eric Diefenbach; Tobin Theatre Arts Fund; and Marta Heflin Foundation. Special thanks to The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust for supporting new American work at LCT. LCT's production season is generously supported by the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust. This production was made possible in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

Lincoln Center Theater is deeply grateful to New York's Senator Chuck Schumer for his outstanding leadership in establishing the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, aka Save Our Stages, of which LCT is among the many beneficiaries. This vital program has provided a much-needed anchor of support to the arts community as we emerge from the devastating pandemic crisis.