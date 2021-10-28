FIAF To Present Nora Chipaumire's NEHANDA

The French Institute Alliance Française will present the U.S. premiere of NEHANDA, an audio work by Bessie Award winner Nora Chipaumire, as part of their 2021 Crossing The Line Festival.

Crossing The Line celebrates Africa's cultural renaissance with works by interdisciplinary artists coming out of the continent and diaspora. The festival continues through November 6.

NEHANDA takes place on Saturday, October 30 at the FIAF Tinker Auditorium (55 E 59 St) with an in-person broadcast from 11am - 4:30pm, followed by an artist talk at 5pm. The online broadcast runs through November 6.

Contemporary artist Nora Chipaumire challenges-and embraces-stereotypes of Africa, Black performance and aesthetics, and contemporary dance through her innovative work. Created during the pandemic, her audio piece NEHANDA is based on a legend of a spirit venerated by the Shona people, native of Zimbabwe and central Mozambique. Chipaumire brings together instruments and musicians from around the world to evoke the story of atrocities against indigenous communities in British-occupied Southern Rhodesia.

For its 14th edition of Crossing The Line, curators Courtney Geraghty and Claude Grunitzky have brought together a lineup of compelling artists to perform at venues throughout New York City-intriguing experiences that will spark new conversations about the global Black experience.

For more info visit https://fiaf.org/2021-crossing-the-line-festival.