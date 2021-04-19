Exclusive: Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus Perform 'Move On' in Concert With Seth Rudetsky

Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus joined Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, April 18 (3pm and 8pm).

Check out a clip of the pair performing 'Move On' below!

Plus, check out this week's winner of The Seth Sing-Off, The Broadway Boys!

Tony Award Winner Stephanie J. Block has established herself as one of Broadway's most versatile leading ladies. She most recently starred in The Cher Show for which she won the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, and received a Drama League Award nomination. Previously, Ms. Block starred in the Broadway revival of FALSETTOS (Tony Award Nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical, Outer Critics Award Nomination, Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical), LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE (Drama Desk Nomination for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical), THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD (Tony Award Nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical and Drama Desk Award Nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical), ANYTHING GOES, BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK; 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL (Drama Desk nomination for Best Actress in a Musical), WICKED, THE PIRATE QUEEN, THE BOY FROM OZ. She starred in the First Nat'l Touring Company of WICKED as Elphaba (Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Actress, Carbonell Award for Best Actress in a Musical).

Regional credits include: FUNNY GIRL (Robby Award Winner-Best Actress), CRAZY FOR YOU (L.A. Ovation Award Nominee), OLIVER (Critic's Award-Best Actress), James Joyce's THE DEAD, TRIUMPH OF LOVE, THE GRASS HARP, SOUTH PACIFIC, WILL ROGER'S FOLLIES, and the World Premiere of WICKED. Television Credits include: RISE, ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK, HOMELAND and MADAM SECRETARY.

Stephanie has sung with numerous symphony orchestras around the U.S. Her solo concert has been critically acclaimed in NYC and London. Her voice can be heard on the original cast recordings of THE BOY FROM OZ, THE PIRATE QUEEN, and 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL (Grammy Nomination), and of course her own album, THIS PLACE I KNOW. She is a proud member of The Musical Theatre Guild and has been a member of Actors' Equity since 1995. Stephaniejblock.com

Sebastian Arcelus was most recently seen as Jay Whitman on the long-running CBS hit series Madam Secretary opposite Téa Leoni. Arcelus is also known for his memorable role as Lucas Goodwin on the critically acclaimed Netflix original series House Of Cards and recently starred in a recurring role on the second season of HBO's The Deuce, created by David Simon and George Pelecanos. Additional television credits include stints on HBO's The Leftovers and on FBI and Person Of Interest for CBS. On the big screen, Arcelus was most recently seen in the M. Night Shyamalan feature Split with James McAvoy. He was featured in the Universal Pictures hit Ted 2 opposite Mark Wahlberg and directed by Seth MacFarlane. He also starred in The Best Of Me (Relativity) opposite Michelle Monaghan and the independent feature The Last Day Of August, for which he also served as co-producer.

On stage, Arcelus most recently starred on Broadway in the stage adaptation of John Grisham's A Time To Kill. His additional Broadway credits include Elf, Jersey Boys, Wicked, Rent, and Good Vibrations. Off-Broadway credits include Happiness (Lincoln Center Theater), The Blue Flower (Second Stage), and Where's Charley? (Encores! at City Center). He has also appeared in numerous regional and international productions, including the world premiere of William Finn's Songs Of Innocence And Experience. His voice has also been heard over the years on many television commercials and animated programs.