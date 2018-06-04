Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- Jesse Tyler Ferguson

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018 .

Jesse Tyler Ferguson joined the Little Known Facts host Ilana Levine for a live podcast recording at the W Hotel in Times Square as part of their "Broadway at the W" series. Proceeds went to benefit TieTheKnot.org. Jesse is the star of the ABC award winning series Modern Family now going into its 10th season and is currently starring in Log Cabin at Playwrights Horizons in New York City.

