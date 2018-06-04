Podcasts
Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jun. 4, 2018  

Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- Jesse Tyler Ferguson

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018 .

For more on Little Known Facts, click here!

Jesse Tyler Ferguson joined the Little Known Facts host Ilana Levine for a live podcast recording at the W Hotel in Times Square as part of their "Broadway at the W" series. Proceeds went to benefit TieTheKnot.org. Jesse is the star of the ABC award winning series Modern Family now going into its 10th season and is currently starring in Log Cabin at Playwrights Horizons in New York City.

Follow Little Known Facts on: TWITTER l FACEBOOK l INSTAGRAM

Related Articles


From This Author Little Known Facts w/ Ilana Levine

As an actress, Ilana Levine has performed on stage and screen to critical acclaim. She has produced films and plays. She is a wife, daughter, (read more...)

  • Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- Jesse Tyler Ferguson
  • Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- Abigail Pogrebin
  • Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- Joe Iconis and Jennifer Tepper
  • Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- Theatre Critic, Roma Torre
  • Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- Katie Finneran!
  • Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- Michael Ian Black!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       