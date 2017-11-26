Exclusive Photo Coverage: WICKED Brings Tiding of Comfort and Joy for Carols For A Cure!

The Christmas season is in full show tune swing now that the 19th volume of the popular Broadway's Carols for a Cure album has arrived.

The latest compilation from the beloved series continues Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' tradition of pairing the casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new. Once again, the result is pure magic and is sure to help make the 2017 holiday season shine brighter than ever before.

Below, check out exclusive photos of the cast of Wicked as they record their track, "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen."

"Broadway's Carols for a Cure" can be purchased at the participating shows during the Gypsy of the Year fundraising season. The 2-CD set is also in the web store at BroadwayCares.org or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Jerad Bortz



Chad Jennings



Mariand Torres



Daniel Lincoln (Music Director and Arranger)



Libby Servais



Jonathan Ritter



Travis Taber, Jerad Bortz, Jonathan Ritter, Libby Servais, Courtney Iventosch, Chad Jennings, Hannah Dowdy and Mariand Torres



Courtney Iventosch



Hannah Dowdy



Libby Servais, Daniel Lincoln ad Mariand Torres



Courtney Iventosch, Hannah Dowdy, Libby Servais and Mariand Torres



Travis Taber



Jonathan Ritter



Suzy Perelman (Violin)



Kiku Enomoto (Violin)



Allison Seidner (Cello)



Philip Payton (Viola)