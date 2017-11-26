BC/EFA
Exclusive Photo Coverage: WICKED Brings Tiding of Comfort and Joy for Carols For A Cure!

Nov. 26, 2017  

Exclusive Photo Coverage: WICKED Brings Tiding of Comfort and Joy for Carols For A Cure!The Christmas season is in full show tune swing now that the 19th volume of the popular Broadway's Carols for a Cure album has arrived.

The latest compilation from the beloved series continues Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' tradition of pairing the casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new. Once again, the result is pure magic and is sure to help make the 2017 holiday season shine brighter than ever before.

Below, check out exclusive photos of the cast of Wicked as they record their track, "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen."

"Broadway's Carols for a Cure" can be purchased at the participating shows during the Gypsy of the Year fundraising season. The 2-CD set is also in the web store at BroadwayCares.org or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy


Jerad Bortz

Chad Jennings
Chad Jennings

Mariand Torres
Mariand Torres

Daniel Lincoln (Music Director and Arranger)
Daniel Lincoln (Music Director and Arranger)

Libby Servais
Libby Servais

Jonathan Ritter
Jonathan Ritter

Travis Taber, Jerad Bortz, Jonathan Ritter, Libby Servais, Courtney Iventosch, Chad Jennings, Hannah Dowdy and Mariand Torres
Travis Taber, Jerad Bortz, Jonathan Ritter, Libby Servais, Courtney Iventosch, Chad Jennings, Hannah Dowdy and Mariand Torres

Travis Taber, Jerad Bortz, Jonathan Ritter, Libby Servais, Courtney Iventosch, Chad Jennings, Hannah Dowdy and Mariand Torres
Travis Taber, Jerad Bortz, Jonathan Ritter, Libby Servais, Courtney Iventosch, Chad Jennings, Hannah Dowdy and Mariand Torres

Exclusive Photo Coverage: WICKED Brings Tiding of Comfort and Joy for Carols For A Cure!
Daniel Lincoln joins the singers-Travis Taber, Jerad Bortz, Jonathan Ritter, Libby Servais, Courtney Iventosch, Chad Jennings, Hannah Dowdy and Mariand Torres

Exclusive Photo Coverage: WICKED Brings Tiding of Comfort and Joy for Carols For A Cure!
Daniel Lincoln with the singers-Travis Taber, Jerad Bortz, Jonathan Ritter, Libby Servais, Courtney Iventosch, Chad Jennings, Hannah Dowdy and Mariand Torres

Courtney Iventosch
Courtney Iventosch

Hannah Dowdy
Hannah Dowdy

Libby Servais
Libby Servais

Mariand Torres
Mariand Torres

Libby Servais, Daniel Lincoln ad Mariand Torres
Libby Servais, Daniel Lincoln ad Mariand Torres

Courtney Iventosch, Hannah Dowdy, Libby Servais and Mariand Torres
Courtney Iventosch, Hannah Dowdy, Libby Servais and Mariand Torres

Travis Taber
Travis Taber

Jonathan Ritter
Jonathan Ritter

Jerad Bortz
Jerad Bortz

Chad Jennings
Chad Jennings

Libby Servais
Libby Servais

Mariand Torres
Mariand Torres

Suzy Perelman (Violin)
Suzy Perelman (Violin)

Kiku Enomoto (Violin)
Kiku Enomoto (Violin)

Allison Seidner (Cello)
Allison Seidner (Cello)

Philip Payton (Viola)
Philip Payton (Viola)

