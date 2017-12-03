Exclusive Photo Coverage: WAR PAINT Cast Can't Wait for Christmas on This Edition of Carols For A Cure!

BC/EFA
Dec. 3, 2017  

The Christmas season is in full show tune swing now that the 19th volume of the popular Broadway's Carols for a Cure album has arrived.

The latest compilation from the beloved series continues Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' tradition of pairing the casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new. Once again, the result is pure magic and is sure to help make the 2017 holiday season shine brighter than ever before.

Below, check out exclusive photos of the cast of WAR PAINT as they record their track, "I Can't Wait For Christmas."

"Broadway's Carols for a Cure" can be purchased at the participating shows during the Gypsy of the Year fundraising season. The 2-CD set is also in the web store at BroadwayCares.org or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Stephanie Jae Park

Stephanie Jae Park

Angel Reda

Angel Reda

Mary Claire King

Mary Claire King

Angel Reda, Ross Baum (Arranger), Mary Claire King and Stephanie Jae Park

Angel Reda, Ross Baum (Arranger), Mary Claire King and Stephanie Jae Park

Angel Reda, Ross Baum (Arranger), Mary Claire King and Stephanie Jae Park

Tom Menkell (Guitar) and Billy Sloat (Bass)

Larry Yurman (Keyboard)

Benny Koonyesky (Drums)

Michael Favream (Tenor Sax)

Yuko Naito-Gotay (Violin)

Deborah Assael (Cello)


