Exclusive Photo Coverage: SCHOOL OF ROCK Turns Yule of Rock for Carols For A Cure!

The Christmas season is in full show tune swing now that the 19th volume of the popular Broadway's Carols for a Cure album has arrived.

The latest compilation from the beloved series continues Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' tradition of pairing the casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new. Once again, the result is pure magic and is sure to help make the 2017 holiday season shine brighter than ever before.

Below, check out exclusive photos of the cast of School of Rock as they record their track, "Yule of Rock."

"Broadway's Carols for a Cure" can be purchased at the participating shows during the Gypsy of the Year fundraising season. The 2-CD set is also in the web store at BroadwayCares.org or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Becky Gulsvig, Justin Collette and Jersey Sullivan



Cory Logan, John Allyn, Ruth Righi, Ellie Kim, Sophia Eleni Kekllas and Olivia Chun



Rachel Katzke, Michael Cascetta, Zachary Zwelling, Cory Logan, Levi Buksbazen, John Allyn and Sophia Eleni Kekllas



From the Cast of School of Rock-Justin Collette, Becky Gulsvig, Michael Cascetta, Cory Logan, Gabrielle Greene, Ellie Kim, Ruth Righi, Sophia Eleni Kekllas, Olivia Chun, John Allyn, Levi Buksbazen, Zachary Zwelling, Rachel Katzke



Ellie Kim, Zachary Zwelling and Levi Buksbazen



Ruth Righi, Levi Buksbazen, Zachary Zwelling and Ellie Kim



John Allyn and Rachel Katzke



Sophia Eleni Kekllas and Cory Logan



Michael Cascetta, Walden Sullivan, Gabrielle Greene and Olivia Chun



From the Cast of School of Rock-Michael Cascetta, Cory Logan, Gabrielle Greene, Ellie Kim, Ruth Righi, Sophia Eleni Kekllas, Olivia Chun, John Allyn, Levi Buksbazen, Zachary Zwelling, Rachel Katzke and Walden Sullivan



From the Cast of School of Rock-Becky Gulsvig conducting Michael Cascetta, Cory Logan, Gabrielle Greene, Ellie Kim, Ruth Righi, Sophia Eleni Kekllas, Olivia Chun, John Allyn, Levi Buksbazen, Zachary Zwelling, Rachel Katzke and Walden Sullivan



From the Cast of School of Rock-Justin Collette, Becky Gulsvig, Michael Cascetta, Cory Logan, Gabrielle Greene, Ellie Kim, Ruth Righi, Sophia Eleni Kekllas, Olivia Chun, John Allyn, Levi Buksbazen, Zachary Zwelling, Rachel Katzke and Walden Sullivan



Becky Gulsvig, Justin Collette and the kids listening to the recording



Michael Cascetta and Levi Buksbazen



Michael Cascetta



Gabrielle Greene



Ellie Kim



Ruth Righi



Sophia Eleni Kekllas



Olivia Chun



John Allyn



Zachary Zwelling



Rachel Katzke



Walden Sullivan



Levi Buksbazen



Cory Logan