Exclusive Photo Coverage: CHICAGO Cast Slinks Into the Holiday Season with Carols For A Cure!
The Christmas season is in full show tune swing now that the 19th volume of the popular Broadway's Carols for a Cure album has arrived.
The latest compilation from the beloved series continues Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' tradition of pairing the casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new. Once again, the result is pure magic and is sure to help make the 2017 holiday season shine brighter than ever before.
Below, check out exclusive photos of the cast of Chicago as they record their track, "This Is the Night."
"Broadway's Carols for a Cure" can be purchased at the participating shows during the Gypsy of the Year fundraising season. The 2-CD set is also in the web store at BroadwayCares.org or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
From the cast of Chicago-Peter Nelson, David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Brian O'Brien, Lana Gordon, Jessica Ernest, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Nicole Bridgewater, Gabrielle McClinton and Tonya Wathen
Gabrielle McClinton, Lana Gordon ad Tonya Wathen
Jessica Ernest, Jennifer Dunne ad Nicole Bridgewater
Brian O'Brien and Peter Nelson
James T. Lane and David Bushman
From the cast of Chicago-Peter Nelson, David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Brian O'Brien, Lana Gordon, Jessica Ernest, Nicole Bridgewater, Gabrielle McClinton and Tonya Wathen
NaTasha Yvette Williams (Lyrics)
Bruce Bonvissuto (Trombone), Dan Levine (Trombone), Ross Konikoff (Trumpet), Glenn Drewes (Trumpet), Raymond Cetta (Bass) and Steve Singer (Drums)
John Johnson (Piano and Conductor)
Jay Berliner (Guitar)
Scott Cady (Musical Director)
Ross Konikoff, Glenn Drewes, Bruce Bonvissuto and Dan Levine
The String Section-Marshall Coid (Violin 1), Brad Busenbeck (Violin 2), Elizabeth Nielsen (Violin and Viola) and Laura Bontrager (Cello)