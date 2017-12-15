Exclusive Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Bundles Up for the Holidays with Carols For A Cure!
The Christmas season is in full show tune swing now that the 19th volume of the popular Broadway's Carols for a Cure album has arrived.
The latest compilation from the beloved series continues Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' tradition of pairing the casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new. Once again, the result is pure magic and is sure to help make the 2017 holiday season shine brighter than ever before.
Below, check out exclusive photos of the cast of BEAUTIFUL as they record their track, "Love at Christmas Time."
"Broadway's Carols for a Cure" can be purchased at the participating shows during the Gypsy of the Year fundraising season. The 2-CD set is also in the web store at BroadwayCares.org or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Abby Mueller
Alan Wiggins
Adam Dietlein
Kerissa Arrington
Dashaun Young
Yasmeen Sulieman
Ben Jacoby
Laurel Harris
Rob Marnell
Nina Howland
Noah Pelty
Paris Nix
Nina Howland, Kerissa Arrington, Sara Sheperd, Yasmeen Sulieman, Julia Knitel
Abby Mueller and Laurel Harris
Rob Marnell, Todd Piskin, Melvin Tunstall, Alan Wiggins and Dashaun Young
Adam Dietlein, Ben Jacoby, Noah Pelty, Nicholas Ryan, Paris Nix and Josh Garon
Evan Todd, Adam Dietlein and Ben Jacoby
Jessie Hooker-Bailey and Kris Roberts
The Cast of Beautiful that includes-Noah Pelty, Alan Wiggins, Kerissa Arrington, Abby Mueller, Yasmeen Sulieman, Melvin Tunstall, Sara Sheperd, Paris Nix, Rob Marnell, Julia Knitel, Ben Jacoby, Laurel Harris, Josh Garon, Rosharra Francis, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Dashaun Young, Evan Todd, Kris Roberts, Todd Piskin and Adam Dietlein
Kris Roberts
Evan Todd
Nicholas Ryan
Julia Knitel
Sara Sheperd
Rosharra Francis
Dani Davis, Kevin Duda and Abby Mueller
Noah Pelty, Yasmeen Sulieman, Melvin Tunstall, Dani Davis, Kevin Duda, Jason Howland and Abby Mueller