BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL
Click Here for More Articles on BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

Exclusive Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Bundles Up for the Holidays with Carols For A Cure!

Dec. 15, 2017  

Exclusive Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Bundles Up for the Holidays with Carols For A Cure!The Christmas season is in full show tune swing now that the 19th volume of the popular Broadway's Carols for a Cure album has arrived.

The latest compilation from the beloved series continues Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' tradition of pairing the casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new. Once again, the result is pure magic and is sure to help make the 2017 holiday season shine brighter than ever before.

Below, check out exclusive photos of the cast of BEAUTIFUL as they record their track, "Love at Christmas Time."

"Broadway's Carols for a Cure" can be purchased at the participating shows during the Gypsy of the Year fundraising season. The 2-CD set is also in the web store at BroadwayCares.org or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Exclusive Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Bundles Up for the Holidays with Carols For A Cure!
Abby Mueller

Exclusive Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Bundles Up for the Holidays with Carols For A Cure!
Alan Wiggins

Exclusive Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Bundles Up for the Holidays with Carols For A Cure!
Adam Dietlein

Exclusive Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Bundles Up for the Holidays with Carols For A Cure!
Kerissa Arrington

Exclusive Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Bundles Up for the Holidays with Carols For A Cure!
Dashaun Young

Exclusive Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Bundles Up for the Holidays with Carols For A Cure!
Yasmeen Sulieman

Exclusive Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Bundles Up for the Holidays with Carols For A Cure!
Ben Jacoby

Exclusive Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Bundles Up for the Holidays with Carols For A Cure!
Laurel Harris

Exclusive Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Bundles Up for the Holidays with Carols For A Cure!
Rob Marnell

Exclusive Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Bundles Up for the Holidays with Carols For A Cure!
Nina Howland

Exclusive Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Bundles Up for the Holidays with Carols For A Cure!
Noah Pelty

Exclusive Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Bundles Up for the Holidays with Carols For A Cure!
Paris Nix

Exclusive Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Bundles Up for the Holidays with Carols For A Cure!
Nina Howland, Kerissa Arrington, Sara Sheperd, Yasmeen Sulieman, Julia Knitel

Exclusive Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Bundles Up for the Holidays with Carols For A Cure!
Abby Mueller and Laurel Harris

Exclusive Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Bundles Up for the Holidays with Carols For A Cure!
Rob Marnell, Todd Piskin, Melvin Tunstall, Alan Wiggins and Dashaun Young

Exclusive Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Bundles Up for the Holidays with Carols For A Cure!
Adam Dietlein, Ben Jacoby, Noah Pelty, Nicholas Ryan, Paris Nix and Josh Garon

Exclusive Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Bundles Up for the Holidays with Carols For A Cure!
Evan Todd, Adam Dietlein and Ben Jacoby

Exclusive Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Bundles Up for the Holidays with Carols For A Cure!
Jessie Hooker-Bailey and Kris Roberts

Exclusive Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Bundles Up for the Holidays with Carols For A Cure!
The Cast of Beautiful that includes-Noah Pelty, Alan Wiggins, Kerissa Arrington, Abby Mueller, Yasmeen Sulieman, Melvin Tunstall, Sara Sheperd, Paris Nix, Rob Marnell, Julia Knitel, Ben Jacoby, Laurel Harris, Josh Garon, Rosharra Francis, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Dashaun Young, Evan Todd, Kris Roberts, Todd Piskin and Adam Dietlein

Exclusive Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Bundles Up for the Holidays with Carols For A Cure!
The Cast of Beautiful that includes-Noah Pelty, Alan Wiggins, Kerissa Arrington, Abby Mueller, Yasmeen Sulieman, Melvin Tunstall, Sara Sheperd, Paris Nix, Rob Marnell, Julia Knitel, Ben Jacoby, Laurel Harris, Josh Garon, Todd Piskin, Rosharra Francis, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Dashaun Young, Evan Todd, Kris Roberts and Adam Dietlein

Exclusive Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Bundles Up for the Holidays with Carols For A Cure!
Kris Roberts

Exclusive Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Bundles Up for the Holidays with Carols For A Cure!
Evan Todd

Exclusive Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Bundles Up for the Holidays with Carols For A Cure!
Nicholas Ryan

Exclusive Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Bundles Up for the Holidays with Carols For A Cure!
Julia Knitel

Exclusive Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Bundles Up for the Holidays with Carols For A Cure!
Sara Sheperd

Exclusive Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Bundles Up for the Holidays with Carols For A Cure!
Rosharra Francis

Exclusive Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Bundles Up for the Holidays with Carols For A Cure!
Dani Davis, Kevin Duda and Abby Mueller

Exclusive Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Bundles Up for the Holidays with Carols For A Cure!
Noah Pelty, Yasmeen Sulieman, Melvin Tunstall, Dani Davis, Kevin Duda, Jason Howland and Abby Mueller

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Genevieve Rafter Keddy

  • Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Celebrates Christmas at Carnegie Hall
  • Photo Coverage: The Mavericks Play The Space at Westbury
  • Photo Coverage: THE MAVERICKS Play The Music Hall at Tarrytown
  • Photo Coverage: James Barbour Brings 9th Annual Holiday Concert to Birdland
  • Photo Coverage: Broadway Inspirational Voices Gets Ready for the Holidays with RISE UP
  • Photo Coverage: LEGS DIAMOND 30th Anniversary Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com