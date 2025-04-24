Exclusive: Listen to 'All I Need Is the Girl' From GYPSY 2024 Broadway Cast Recording

The album will be released in streaming and digital formats, Friday, April 25.
Gypsy: 2024 Broadway Cast Recording – starring six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald – will be released in streaming and digital formats, Friday, April 25. BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen to “All I Need Is the Girl” performed by Kevin Csolak here!
The CD and vinyl editions, which will both be released on Friday, July 25, will be available for pre-order tomorrow, Friday, April 25. The CD will feature an 8-page booklet including production notes and exclusive photography. The 2-LP vinyl/book edition will feature a hand-numbered, limited-edition 64-page hardback book, which contains thirteen exclusive essays, exclusive production photography, and complete lyrics. The first 500 copies of the vinyl edition will include a 6x11 personally signed color photograph of Audra McDonald in the recording booth. Gypsy is currently being performed in a critically acclaimed new production at the newly renovated Majestic Theatre.
Gypsy, directed by six-time Tony Award-winning director George C. Wolfe, stars six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald (Rose), Tony Award winner Danny Burstein (Herbie), Joy Woods (Louise), Jordan Tyson (June), Kevin Csolak (Tulsa), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Tessie Tura), Lili Thomas (Mazeppa), Mylinda Hull (Electra), Summer Rae Daney & Kyleigh Vickers (Baby Louise), Marley Lianne Gomes & Jade Smith (Baby June), Andrew Kober (Mr. Goldstone/Cigar/Bourgeron-Cochon), James McMenamin (Weber/Pastey/Phil), Jacob Ming-Trent (Uncle Jocko), Thomas Silcott (Pop), Natalie Wachen, and Tryphena Wade. The ensemble features Shanel Bailey, Jace Bently, Brandon Burks, Hunter Capellán, Tony d’Alelio, Kellie Jean Hoagland, Sasha Hutchings, Aliah James, Dori Waymer, Zachary Daniel Jones, Ethan Joseph, Krystal Mackie, Cole Newburg, Joe Osheroff, Majo Rivero, Ken Robinson, Sally Shaw, Brendan Sheehan, Jayden Theophile, Jordan Wynn, and Iain Young.
