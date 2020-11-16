Exclusive: Lillias White Sings 'The Oldest Profession' as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm and Available On Demand!

Her concert re-airs today at 3pm and is now available On Demand, get your tickets here!

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series.

Lillias White's performance as part of The Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3 PM ET and is now available On Demand.

Check out an exclusive clip from the concert, which premiered last night, featuring Lillias singing The Oldest Profession from The Life!

Lillias White, a native New Yorker, made her Broadway debut in Barnum. She has also appeared on Broadway in Cats, Carrie, Dreamgirls, Once On This Island, How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying, Chicago and Fela! (Tony Award nomination). In Cy Coleman's and Ira Gasman's The Life, she won the Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for her portrayal of a world weary, no nonsense hooker named Sonya. Lillias was recently seen in the world premiere of Half Time at the Papermill Playhouse and has performed at The Public Theater in the production of William Finn's Romance In Hard Times (Obie Award), Dinah Was at the Gramercy Theatre, the world premiere of Crowns at the Second Stage (Audelco Award), and Texas In Paris at The York Theatre Company.

Lauren Russell is the winner of the Lillias White singing competition!

