Exclusive: Kevin Del Aguila & Andrew Barth Feldman are 'Mushnik and Son' in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

What do you do when you're down on your luck and your pet plant is growing out of control? Incorporate! BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive clip of "Mushnik and Son" featuring Andrew Barth Feldman and Tony nominee Kevin Del Aguila as performed in the off-Broadway hit, Little Shop of Horrors.

The pair stars opposite Sarah Hyland as Audrey, James Carpinello as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S., and Major Attaway as Audrey II, with Tiffany Renee Thompson, Morgan Ashley Bryant, and Khadija Sankoh.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race.