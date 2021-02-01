Exclusive: Jeremy Jordan & Ashley Spencer Sing a Broadway Medley As Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm and Now Available On Demand!

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series.

Jeremy Jordan and Ashley Spencer's performance as part of The Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3pm ET and is now available On Demand!

Check out an exclusive clip from the concert, which premiered last night, featuring the couple singing a Broadway medley with hit songs Moving Too Fast from The Last Five Years, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Maria from West Side Story, When You Got It, Flaunt It from The Producers, Raise a Little Hell from Bonnie & Clyde, Cooties from Hairspray, Broadway, Here I Come from Smash, Harden My Heart from Rock of Ages, Santa Fe from Newsies, and Hopelessly Devoted to You from Grease.

Plus, check out video of this week's Seth Sing-Off winners Melvin Rodriguez & Victoria Heppard!

Jeremy Jordan recently starred on Broadway opposite Kerry Washington in the provocative new play, American Son, and then reprised his role in the Netflix film adaptation of the show. Next up is his lead role as seminal record producer and Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart in the feature, Spinning Gold, and starring as Seymour in the New York production of the iconic Little Shop of Horrors. Other films include The Last 5 Years opposite Anna Kendrick, Joyful Noise with Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, and Newsies. His TV work includes series regulars on CW's Supergirl, NBC's Smash and Disney Channel's Tangled, and guest starring on The Flash, Elementary and Law and Order: SVU. Other Broadway shows include his Tony-nominated starring role in Newsies, playing Clyde in Bonnie & Clyde (Theatre World Award), starring as Tony in West Side Story, and playing leads in Rock of Ages and Waitress. Follow @JeremyMJordan for concert and music updates.

Ashley Spencer was born and raised in Canton, Ohio. She began taking dance lessons at the age of four and later became a member of the Canton Ballet Company. After graduating high school, Ashley moved to New York City to pursue her dreams as a Broadway actress. Her first job was a touring show called Barbie Live in Fairytopia. She then auditioned for Grease: You're The One That I Want!, a reality show casting the roles of Sandy and Danny in the Broadway revival of Grease. She went on to star on Broadway as Sandy, as well as Amber in Hairspray, Sherrie in Rock of Ages and one of three Divas in Priscilla: Queen of the Desert. She appeared regionally in Les Miserables, The Producers, Curtains and Crazy For You.