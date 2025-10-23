Exclusive: First Listen to Phillip Officer's Opening Medley From Upcoming Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The new album from Phillip Officer – who originated the role of the “Geek” in the Broadway’s Tony Award-nominated musical Side Show – is out tomorrow, Friday, October 24. BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen to the album’s opening number, a medley of the beloved standard “While We’re Young” and The King & I classic “Hello, Young Lovers."

You Fascinate Me So: Phillip Officer Salutes Mabel Mercer reinterprets the catalog influential song stylist Mabel Mercer through a contemporary lens.

No understanding of the American popular song is complete without the knowledge of the legendary Mabel Mercer (1900-1984) and her influence on lyric interpretation. Her perfect diction and honest approach to lyrics attracted many of America’s iconic singers to emulate her style: Frank Sinatra, Lena Horne, Tony Bennett, Bobby Short, Peggy Lee, and Nat King Cole. What they learned from Mercer transformed American culture. Tin Pan Alley was expanding its trunk of tunesmiths to include Broadway’s brightest composing stars: Cole Porter, George & Ira Gershwin, Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein, Cy Coleman & Carolyn Leigh. The chic supper clubs and smokey saloons were a perfect playground for the intimate art of cabaret, which both Mabel Mercer and Phillip Officer perfectly exemplify to their respective generations.