'Every line I say is a secret 'thank you' to Atlantic!' — Eloise Mumford
Limited Spots Available in Summer Program
Limited spots remain in our Summer Programs.
Spring Comprehensive
Ages 18+
May 24 - Jun 25 | 1pm - 5:15pm ET
Remote OR Hybrid! You pick.
Apply by May 15!
This rigorous introductory program challenges students to embody Atlantic's Acting Technique, Practical Aesthetics - as outlined in A Practical Handbook for the Actor.a??a??Students will be instructed in a disciplined approach in these courses: Script Analysis, Moment Lab, Performance Technique, and Voice.
Summer Intensive
Ages 18+
Jul 6 - Aug 6 | 10am - 6pm ET
Remote OR Hybrid! You pick.
Apply by May 15!
An ambitious five-week course, the Summer Intensive fully immerses students in Atlantic's signature acting technique and collaborative approach to truthful storytelling.a??a??Students work with dramatic texts and are instructed in a disciplined approach to script analysis and working truthfully moment-to-moment.
Now streaming: And in This Corner: Cassius Clay. RSVP to join for a Community Listening Party!
Atlantic for Kids presents
And in This Corner: Cassius Clay
by Idris Goodwin
directed by Reggie D. White
featuring a cast of Atlantic Acting School alumni
Every hero starts somewhere. For 12-year-old Cassius Clay Jr., who would become the sports legend known to the world as Muhammad Ali, it was a boxing gym in Louisville, Kentucky. This is the swift and vibrant origin story of how a determined young boy growing up in the Jim Crow South took on all challengers in his path to becoming...The Greatest. An unlikely hero is a classic story, but And in This Corner: Cassius Clay goes an extra, exhilarating round by exploring how remarkable communities help to create them.
This stage play turned four-part episodic audio drama by playwright, rapper and poet Idris Goodwin is recommended for grades 4 and up.
Reservations are free but required, with a suggested donation of $20.
Community Listening Parties: Saturday May 8, 15 and 22
Join us for a live Community Listening Party on May 8, 15 or 22 at 10:30am ET! While we're unable to sit elbow-to-elbow in a theater together, we do hope you'll join us from the comfort of your own home/room/bed/floor/car (who are we to judge!) to listen to the full audio show via a YouTube audio stream, complete with a live chat!
Run time: 55 minutes
On Demand: Streaming thru May 24!
Can't join for our Community Listening Parties? No problem. Book your On Demand tickets and tune in on your own time before May 24 at 11:59pm!
Run time:
Episode 1: 12 minutes 47 seconds
Episode 2: 10 minutes 54 seconds
Episode 3: 14 minutes 10 seconds
Episode 4: 17 minutes 27 seconds
Full Audio Play: 55 minutes
