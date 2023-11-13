Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two

The Gilded Age has returned for season two with a fresh lineup of Broadway talent!

The first season of Julian Fellowes' Max series featured over 60 Broadway alums, including Audra McDonald, Nathan Lane, Cynthia Nixon, and more.

Season two of The Gilded Age begins on Easter morning 1883, with the news that Bertha Russell's bid for a box at the Academy of Music has been rejected. Through the eight episodes of the season, we watch as Bertha challenges Mrs. Astor and the old system and works to not only gain a foothold in Society, but to potentially take a leading role in it. George Russell takes on his own battle with a growing union at his steel plant in Pittsburgh.

In the Brook House, Marian continues her journey to find her way in the world secretly teaching at a girls school while much to everyone’s surprise Ada begins a new courtship. Of course, Agnes approves of none of it. In Brooklyn, the Scott family begins to heal from a shocking discovery, and Peggy taps into her activist spirit through her work with T. Thomas Fortune at the NY Globe.

Check out which faces you might recognize from the theatre below, including new additions for season two like Laura Benanti, Jeremy Shamos, and more. Find out every Broadway actor in The Gilded Age season one here.

Updated on: November 13, Season Two, Episodes 1-3

Christine Baranski (Agnes van Rhijn)

Christine Baranski her Broadway debut in 1980's short-lived Hide and Seek and won her first Tony Award as part of the star-studded cast of Tom Stoppard's The Real Thing. She has also been seen in Boeing-Boeing, Nick & Nora, Rumors, The House of Blue Leaves, and Short Talks on the Universe.

Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Cynthia Nixon made her Broadway debut at the age of 14 in The Philadelphia Story. She has been seen on Broadway in The Real Thing, Hurlyburly, The Heidi Chronicles, Angels in America, Indiscretions, The Last Night of Ballyhoo, The Women, Rabbit Hole, Wit, The Real Thing, and, most recently, The Little Foxes, for which she won her second Tony Award.

Audra McDonald holds the record for more Tony Best Performance wins than any other actor in history, and is the only person to win all four acting categories. She has been seen on Broadway in Ohio State Murders, Carousel, Lady Day, Master Class, Ragtime, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, Shuffle Along, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, A Raisin in the Sun, and Marie Christine.

Denée Benton (Peggy Scott)

Denée Benton was seen on Broadway as Natasha in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, which earned her a Tony Award nomination. Benton has also been seen on Broadway as Eliza in Hamilton, Cinderella in Into the Woods, and as Nabulungi in the West End and US National Tour of The Book of Mormon.

Laura Benanti (Mrs. Susan Blane)

Most recently, Laura starred as Eliza Doolittle in the Broadway Revival of My Fair Lady. Prior to that, she appeared in Meteor Shower, She Loves Me, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, The Sound of Music, Into the Woods, Swing, The Wedding Singer, Nine, and more. She won a Tony Award for her role as Gypsy Rose Lee in Gypsy, opposite Patti LuPone.

Donna Murphy was most recently seen as the alternate for Dolly Levi in the 2017 revival of Hello, Dolly! Murphy was also seen in People in the Picture, LoveMusik, Children & Art, Passion, Wonderful Town, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, The Human Comedy, and They're Playing Our Song. Murphy won a Tony award for her performance in the 1996 revival of The King and I.

Kelli O'Hara (Aurora Fane)

Most recently seen on Broadway in Kiss Me, Kate!, O'Hara won a Tony award for her performance in the King and I. O'Hara was also seen on Broadway in Follies, The Pajama Game, The Bridges of Madison County, Nice Work if You Can Get It, South Pacific, and The Light in the Piazza. She will be seen on Broadway this season in Days of Wine and Roses.

Morgan Spector made his Broadway debut in the 2010 revival of A View From the Bridge. He has also been seen in Harvey and Machinal.

Patrick Page was seen on Broadway as Hades in Hadestown, along with Casa Valentina, Time to Kill, Spring Awakening, Cyrano de Bergerac, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, A Man for All Seasons, Julius Caesar, The Lion King, Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Beauty and the Beast, and The Kentucky Cycle.

Nathan Lane won Tony Awards for his performances in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, The Producers, and Angels in America. Additional Broadway credits include Pictures From Home, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, The Front Page, It's Only a Play, Present Laughter, Merlin, Wind in the Willows, Some Americans Abroad, On Borrowed Time, Guys and Dolls, Laughter on the 23rd Floor, Love! Valour! Compassion!, The Man Who Came to Dinner, The Frogs, The Odd Couple, Butley, November, Waiting for Godot, The Addams Family, and The Nance.

Carrie Coon was seen on Broadway in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? in 2012. Her Off-Broadway credits include Mary Jane in 2017 and Nassim in 2018.

Celia Kennan-Bolger was nominated for a Tony award for her performances in The Glass Menagerie and Peter and the Starcatcher before winning for her performance as Scout in To Kill a Mockingbird. Her other Broadway credits include The Cherry Orchard, Les Miserables, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Michael Ceveris won Tony awards for his performances in Assassins and Fun Home. His other Broadway credits include Evita, LoveMusik, Sweeney Todd, and The Who's Tommy, In The Next Room (Or The Vibrator Play), Hedda Gabler, Cymbeline, and Titanic.

Douglas Sills received Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations for his critically acclaimed performance as The Scarlet Pimpernel on Broadway. He was also seen in Little Shop of Horrors, War Paint, Living On Love, On the 20th Century, Monty Python's Spamalot, and Moonlight & Magnolias.

Celia Keenan Bolger, Michael Ceervis, Douglas Sills, Jack Gilpin

Claybourne Elder was most recently seen on Broadway as Andy in Company. His other Broadway credits include Torch Song, Sunday in the Park with George, and Bonnie & Clyde.

Leonard is a three-time Tony Award nominee, and won Best Featured Actor in a Play in 2001 for his role as A. E. Housman in Tom Stoppard's The Invention of Love. He has also been seen in Sunday in the Park with George, Prodigal Son, Born Yesterday, The Violet Hour, Long Day's Journey Into Night, The Music Man, Iceman Cometh, Arcadia, and more.

Simon Jones recently completed his run in the 2021 revival of Trouble in Mind. He has also been seen in The Real Thing, Benefactors, The School for Scandal, Getting Married, Private Lives, The Real Inspector Hound, The Herbal Bed, Ring Round the Moon, Waiting in the Wings, Blithe Spirit.

Debra Monk has appeared on Broadway in Chicago, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Curtains, Reckless, Thou Shalt Not, Ah, Wilderness!, Steel Pier, Company, Redwood Curtain, Nick & Nora, Prelude to a Kiss, and Pump Boys and Dinettes.

Taylor Richardson made her Broadway debut in 2012 as Duffy and the alternate for Annie. She later took over the title role full-time.

Ashlie Atkinson made her Broadway debut in the 2005 benefit production of the 24 Hour Plays. She was later seen as Vivian Proclo in Roundabout's revival of The Ritz.

Curran made her Broadway debut as an understudy in the 2017 revival of Present Laughter. She has been seen Off-Broadway in Dracula, Mother of the Maid, and Bedlam's Peter Pan.

Kristine Niesen (Mrs. Bauer)

Kristine Nielsen has been seen on Broadway in Present Laughter, You Can't Take It With You, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Spring Awakening, The Green Bird, Jackie, and The Iceman Cometh.

Ryan made his Broadway debut in 1986 in Me and My Girl. He was also seen in Grand Hotel, The Best Little Whorehouse Goes Public, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, High Society, Amadeus, Seussical, Chess, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Guys and Dolls, Anything Goes, Chaplin, and Wicked.

John Douglas Thompson made his Broadway debut in Julius Caesar in 2005. Thompson has also been seen in Cyrano de Bergerac, A Time to Kill, Jitney, Carousel, and King Lear.

Ward Horton was seen on Broadway as Ed in the 2018 Broadway revival of Torch Song.

Erin Wilhelmi made her Broadway debut as Mercy Lewis in the 2016 revival of The Crucible. Recently, she's been seen as Emmy in A Doll's House Part 2 and as Mayella Ewell in To Kill A Mockingbird.

Denham has been seen on Broadway in The Unavoidable Disappearance of Tom Durnin, The Lieutenant of Inishmore, and "MASTER HAROLD"...and the boys.

David Furr was nominated for Tony and Drama Desk Awards for the recent revival of Noises Off. His other Broadway credits include Burn This, The Importance of Being Earnest, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Accent on Youth, Cymbeline, The Rivals, and King Lear.

Matilda Lawler made her Broadway debut in 2018 in The Ferryman. Lawler starred opposite Richard Masur in The Net Will Appear at MST.

Jeremy Shamos received a Tony Award nomination for his performance in Clybourne Park, for which he also received Drama League Award and Lucille Lortel Award nominations. Other Broadway credits include Meteor Shower, Noises Off, The Assembled Parties, Glengarry Glen Ross, Elling, Reckless, and The Rivals. He can currently be seen Off-Broadway in Stephen Sondheim's Here We Are.

Bradbury currently serves as an understudy in The Shark Is Broken on Broadway. His other credits include Christmas Carol, Hangmen, Trouble in Mind, Ferryman, Travesties, Farinelli, Cherry Orchard, Long Day’s Journey, Hughie, King Charles III, Elephant Man, Casa Valentina, Cyrano, Picnic, Mrs. Warren’s Profession, Championship Season, Norman Conquests, Man For All Seasons, Present Laughter, Hedda Gabler, and Caine Mutiny.

Carlin's Broadway credits include Six Degrees of Separation, Sylvia, Fish in the Dark, All the Way, The Snow Geese, The Assembled Parties, The Other Place, Good People, Time Stands Still, The Best Man, Lend Me a Tenor, Spring Awakening and Mamma Mia!

Behlmann can currently be seen on Broadway as Gordy in Shucked. His other credits include Max Van Horn in Tootsie (Outer Critics Circle nomination), Significant Other, and Journey’s End.

Matthews was most recently seen on Broadway in Camelot. His other credits include To Kill a Mockingbird, The Iceman Cometh, Waitress, The Audience, Rocky, The Best Man, and A Man for All Seasons.

Halling has been seen in the 2018 revival of My Fair Lady as the alternate for Henry Higgins. His Off-Broadway credits include The Unsinkable Molly Brown and Perfect Crime.

Philippe has been seen as Mulligan/Madison in the Broadway and national tour production of Hamilton.

Goldstein has been seen on Broadway in Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and opposite his Gilded Age co-star Cynthia Nixon in Little Foxes. His extensive Off-Broadway credits include The Bedwetter and the original production of Gutenberg! The Musical!.

Davis made his Broadway debut in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. He was also seen in the national tour of Les Miserables.

Horman has been seen on Broadway in Urinetown, The Last Ship, My Fair Lady, and The Phantom of the Opera.

Murphy was seen in the ensemble of To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway.

Sturm has appeared on Broadway in My Fair Lady, Cats, Holiday Inn, On the Town, Matilda the Musical, Nice Work If You Can Get It, and The Addams Family Musical.

Watch the trailer for the Gilded Age season two here: