Listen: THE GILDED AGE Season 3 Soundtrack Now Streaming

Click Here for More on The Gilded Age

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



WaterTower Music has released the official soundtrack for Season 3 of The Gilded Age, featuring original music by acclaimed composers Harry and Rupert Gregson-Williams. The release coincides with the Season 3 finale of the hit HBO drama, which aired on Sunday.

"We feel very fortunate to be on board The Gilded Age train,” said Harry & Rupert Gregson-Williams, "particularly as HBO allows for a full orchestra to record music for each and every episode. Our hope is to make our score be a part of the very fabric of this fabulously characterful series and that the music is as enjoyable to listen to as it has been to compose". Listen to the soundtrack below and learn about all of the Broadway stars this season here.

The series was recently renewed for a fourth season, with HBO Programming Head Francesca Orsi saying, “We couldn’t be prouder of the undeniable viewership heights The Gilded Age has achieved this season. Transporting us to 1880s New York City, Julian Fellowes and the enormously talented cast and crew have created a “cant-miss it” entertainment experience from week to week, and we're delighted to continue exploring these characters’ grand ambitions for what we promise will be a thrilling fourth season.”

In Season 3 of The Gilded Age, the old guard has been weakened and the Russells stand poised to take their place at the head of society. Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn’t ruin him first. Across the street, the Brook household is thrown into chaos as Agnes refuses to accept Ada’s new position as lady of the house. Peggy meets a handsome doctor from Newport whose family is less than enthusiastic about her career. As all of New York hastens toward the future, their ambition may come at the cost of what they truly hold dear. The full season is now available to stream on HBO Max.

Check out BroadwayWorld's exclusive conversation about Season 3 with Donna Murphy, who plays Mrs. Astor in the series.

The Season 3 cast includes Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kate Baldwin, Victoria Clark, John Ellison Conlee, Michael Cumpsty, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Claybourne Elder, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, LisaGay Hamilton, Ward Horton, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Nathan Lane, Andrea Martin, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Paul Alexander Nolan, Kelli O’Hara, Patrick Page, Rachel Pickup, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Bobby Steggert, Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Leslie Uggams, Merritt Wever, with Bill Camp and Phylicia Rashad.

The Gilded Age is created, written, and executive-produced by Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey). Other credits include Gareth Neame, David Crockett, Michael Engler, Bob Greenblatt, Sonja Warfield, and Salli Richardson-Whitfield as executive producers.

ABOUT HARRY GREGSON-WILLIAMS

Harry Gregson-Williams is a Hollywood composer who has received the BMI Icon Award and the Ambassador Award by the Society of Composers & Lyricists. He started his film career as assistant to composer Richard Harvey and later as orchestrator and arranger for Stanley Myers,and went on to compose his first scores for director Nicolas Roeg. His subsequent collaboration and friendship with composer Hans Zimmer led to Gregson-Williams providing music for such films as “The Rock,” “Armageddon” and “The Prince of Egypt” and helped launch his career in Hollywood.

Harry recently scored “Gladiator II” directed by Ridley Scott which stars Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal which was released in November 2024. He also scored the 5-part series National Geographic’s “Underdogs” narrated by Ryan Reynolds from Ryan Reynolds’ Emmy® Award-winning Maximum Effort and Emmy® and BAFTA Award-Winning Wildsar Films (A Fremantle company) which premiered June 15 on ABC and is available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

Gregson-Williams was the composer on all four installments of the animated blockbuster “Shrek” franchise, garnering a BAFTA Award nomination for the score for the Oscar-winning “Shrek.” He received Golden Globe and Grammy Award nominations for his score for Andrew Adamson’s “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.” He has collaborated multiple times with a number of directors, including Ben Affleck on “Live by Night,” “The Town” and “Gone Baby Gone”; Joel Schumacher on “Twelve,” “The Number 23,” “Veronica Guerin” and “Phone Booth”; Tony Scott on “Unstoppable,” “The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3,” “Déjà Vu,” “Domino,” “Man on Fire,” “Spy Game” and “Enemy of the State”; Ridley Scott on original scores for “Gladiator II,” “The Martian,” “Kingdom of Heaven,” “The Last Duel” and “House of Gucci” and themes for Prometheus,” “Exodus: Gods and Kings,” Bille August on “Return to Sender” and “Smilla’s Sense of Snow”; Andrew Adamson on the “Shrek” series, the first two “Narnia” movies and “Mr. Pip”; as well as with Antoine Fuqua on “The Replacement Killers,” “The Equalizer,” The Equalizer 2” and “Infinite.”

ABOUT RUPERT GREGSON-WILLIAMS

A truly versatile composer, Gregson-Williams has written the scores for a wide range of feature films, including the Oscar-winning Hotel Rwanda, for which he was awarded the European Film Award for Best Composer; the animated films Over The Hedge and Jerry Seinfeld's Bee Movie, receiving an Annie Award nomination for his score for the latter; and the independent film Love + Hate, for which he was awarded the Reims International Composer Award.

Gregson-Williams wrote the original score for the feature Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom which stars Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman who all return to the sequel which is directed by James Wan and was released on December 22, 2023. He previously wrote the music for the hit film Aquaman which was released in December 2018 and is the highest-grossing DC film of all time.

He also scored the blockbuster and critically acclaimed Wonder Woman directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine which opened in 2017; the award-winning war drama Hacksaw Ridge, starring Andrew Garfield and directed by Mel Gibson, which premiered at the Venice International Film Festival and opened nationwide in 2016 and the international hit The Legend of Tarzan, starring Alexander Skarsgård and Margot Robbie and directed by David Yates. For television, Rupert’s credits also include Catherine the Great starring Helen Mirren which premiered on HBO in October 2019, and the limited series Catch-22 directed and executive produced by George Clooney for Hulu which premiered in May 2019 for which he wrote the music with his brother Harry Gregson-Williams.

He wrote the music for TNT's The Alienist starring Dakota Fanning, Luke Evans, and Daniel Bruhl which premiered in January 2018. He also wrote the score for the original Netflix series The Crown, created by Peter Morgan, which premiered on Netflix in November 2016 with the second season having debuted in December 2017. He received an Emmy nomination in 2017 for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) for his work on the first season of The Crown. Most recently, Rupert scored Happy Gilmore 2 starring Adam Sandler, the series The Perfect Couple, staring Nicole Kidman which premiered on Netflix on Sept. 5, 2024, as well as the mini series Lockerbie: A Search for Truth, staring Colin Firth which premiered on Peacock on January 2, 2025.