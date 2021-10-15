Ethan Slater, Adams Jacobs, and More Announced for Fall/Winter Masterclasses with BroadwayWorld's Stage Door

BroadwayWorld Stage Door has announced the next lineup of masterclass instructors for the months of October, November, and December! Class instructors include Jenn Colella, Brittany Nicholas, Brennyn Lark Kristin Stokes, and newly added Ethan Slater and Adam Jacobs.

Reserve your spot today - a limited number of students are able to participate in each class. Students will get the opportunity to perform for their instructor, get personalized feedback on their piece, and to try out their song another time following critiques. Improve your performance and get the advantage at your next audition with feedback from working Broadway professionals!

Tickets are also on sale for those wishing to audit (observe only) the class. Those participants will not be able to interact with the instructor but may ask questions to answer during the Q&A.

October 18, 2021 at 5pm ET

Reserve a spot in Brennyn's class

Brennyn Lark is an NYC-based actress/singer. She has appeared in a range of productions, including performing as Eponine in Broadway's revival of Les Miz, Deena Jones in the West End's Dreamgirls, and season 3 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Alongside performing, Brennyn is passionate about extending her insight and abilities to that of transforming the next generation of young artists and performers.

Her newly-launched services not only involve refining a performer's acting, singing, and audition technique, but also range across uncovering and unlocking their potential, and stepping into their authenticity and - essentially - their power.

October 19, 2021 at 5pm ET

Reserve a spot in Kristin's class

Kristin Stokes is an actor and musician. She is most known for originating the role of 'Annabeth' in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.

October 25, 2021 at 5pm ET

Reserve a spot in Brittany's class

Brittany Nicholas was most recently seen on Broadway as part of the Original Broadway Cast of Mean Girls. Brittany is from Newport News, VA and started her dance training at the age of 4. She is trained in numerous styles of Dance as well as numerous styles of Aerial. Broadway: Billy Elliot (Swing). International: Billy Elliot Toronto (Swing/ Dance Captain). Tours: Billy Elliot First National (Original Cast), Matilda (Swing/Children's Dance Captain). Other Credits: Bye Bye, Birdie (Goodspeed); Mamma Mia! (RCCL); Hairspray (STONC). Brittany was also a Principal Aerialist for Royal Caribbean Productions.

November 1, 2021 at 5pm ET

Reserve a spot in Adam's class

On Broadway Adam Jacobs has been seen in Aladdin (Aladdin), Les Miserables (Marius), The Lion King (Simba). On the road he's appeared in Mamma Mia! (Sky), Cinderella (Prince), Les Miserables (Marius), The Lion King (Simba). Favorite regional credits include Zorro (Zorro) at Alliance Theater (Suzi nomination), Once On This Island (Daniel) at Paper Mill Playhouse, and Harvey Milk (Young Harvey) at San Francisco Opera.

December 7, 2021 at 5pm ET

Reserve a spot in Jenn's class

Jenn Colella recently starred in the Tony Award-winning smash hit musical Come From Away as 'Beverley/Annette and others,' in a performance that garnered her 2017 Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards and a 2017 Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, as well as Craig Noel, Helen Hayes and Dora Awards for pre-Broadway productions of Come From Away. She also reprised the role in the Apple TV+ recording of the show.

She has been previously seen on Broadway in If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity and Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination), Off-Broadway in Beebo Brinker Chronicles, Lucky Guy and Closer Than Ever. Jenn's select regional credits include Come From Away (La Jolla Playhouse, Ford's Theatre, Toronto), Peter Pan (Sacramento Music Circus & PCLO) and Side Show (Kennedy Center). TV credits include "Feed the Beast," "Elementary," "All My Children," "Rescue Me," "The Good Wife," "The Code," "Madam Secretary," and "Evil." She has been seen on film in Uncertainty with Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Jenn Colella is an MFA Acting graduate of UC Irvine.

December 13, 2021 at 5pm ET

Reserve a spot in Ethan's class

Ethan Slater is an American actor, singer, writer, and composer best known for his role as SpongeBob SquarePants in the musical of the same name, for which he received a Tony Award nomination for the Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical category.

Other credits include the World Premiere of SpongeBob in Chicago (BroadwayWorld Chicago Best Actor Award), and "Modell" in Diner at DTC (Dir. Kathleen Marshall); Off-Broadway: Baghdaddy (St. Luke's), PEMDAS (59e59), Claudio Quest (NYMF), What We Know (Teatro Circulo), Independents (FringeNYC); Film: "Lightning Bugs in a Jar" (Cannes 2015), "EVOL"; Web Series: "Redheads Anonymous", "New Mayor of New York". Ethan is a Vassar graduate and member of OYL. More at EthanSlater.com.