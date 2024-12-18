Erika Jayne to Return to CHICAGO as 'Roxie Hart' in January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chicago on Broadway will welcome back singer, actress and TV sensation Erika Jayne (Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”) in the role of “Roxie Hart” beginning Monday, January 20, 2025 at the Ambassador Theatre through Sunday, February 9, 2025. Erika Jayne played “Roxie” on Broadway in January 2020, her run was cut short by the COVID-19 shut down.

TV personality, singer, author and actress, Jayne is best known for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” currently airing its 14th season. Jayne launched her professional singing career in 2007 with the release of her debut single, "Roller Coaster” which reached #1 on Billboard’s Hot Dance Club Play chart, followed by eight more #1 hits: “Stars,” “Give You Everything,” “Pretty Mess,” “One Hot Pleasure,” “Party People,” “Crazy” and “How Many F—ks.” In 2023, Jayne unveiled her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency, Bet It All on Blonde, at the iconic House of Blues in Mandalay Bay. Partnering with Live Nation, this electrifying spectacle dazzled audiences with a glamorous fusion of her biggest chart-topping hits and fresh, never-before-heard tracks. Outside of her recording career, Jayne performed on the 24th season of “Dancing With the Stars.” She also released her first book, “Pretty Mess,” in 2019, which quickly became a New York Times bestseller. In 2020, Jayne leaned into her passion for the theater, starring in more than 80 performances as Roxie Hart in “Chicago” on Broadway. Jayne has amassed over 5 million followers across social media platforms and worked with prestigious brands such as Alexander Wang, Moschino, Kenzo, Too Faced and more.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.



Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.