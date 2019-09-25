REAL HOUSEWIVES Star Erika Jayne Will Make Broadway Debut as Roxie in CHICAGO

The Broadway company of Chicago will welcome singer, actress and TV sensation ERIKA JAYNE (Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills") making her Broadway debut in the role of "Roxie Hart" beginning Monday, January 6, 2020. She will play a 12-week limited engagement at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC) through Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Pop-dance artist ERIKA JAYNE has raked in a whopping nine #1's on the US Billboard dance chart and toured the globe over the last decade. On top of that, the Atlanta native is a New York Times bestselling author, cast member and fan favorite on Bravo's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and has appeared on major network television programs like ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," CBS's "The Young and The Restless" and Paramount's "Lip Sync Battle." Over the past year, Jayne took the beauty and fashion industries by storm, launching wildly successful collaborations with TooFaced Cosmetics and ShoeDazzle.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winnerKen Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Photo Credit: Nikko LaMere





