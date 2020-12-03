Eric Bogosian, Brian d'Arcy James, Laura Linney & Alicia Silverstone Join TIME STANDS STILL Post-Show Discussion

This evening following the "Spotlight on Plays" reading of Donald Margulies' TIME STANDS STILL, NPR's Deborah Amos will moderate a post-show discussion with the playwright and actors.

The play reunites the original Broadway Manhattan Theatre Club company Eric Bogosian, Brian d'Arcy James, Laura Linney and Alicia Silverstone directed by Daniel Sullivan.

Deborah Amos covers the Middle East for NPR News. Her reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition. Her unique experience as a journalist will contribute to a discussion about the play's themes, relevance, and the characters' struggle covering war-torn nations.

TIME STANDS STILL is Pulitzer Prize winner Donald Margulies' drama about a photojournalist (Linney) and a foreign correspondent (d'Arcy James) trying to find happiness in a world that seems to have gone crazy. The NY Times Critic's Pick ("Flawless!) production opened on Broadway in January 2010 and was nominated for two Tony Awards, for Best Play and Leading Actress for Linney.

The "Spotlight on Plays" events are livestreamed at 8PM EST/5PM PST. TIME STANDS STILL will be available until Monday, December 7. Tickets for all events are on sale now and sold exclusively on TodayTix. Ticket buyers can access the events through the TodayTix app or todaytix.com at a "Pay What You Can" rate starting at $5. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to The Actor's Fund.

The seven-play fall series will conclude with Robert's O'Hara's BARBECUE on Thursday, December 10.

In spring 2021, the series will continue with seven plays: ANGRY, RAUCOUS AND SHAMELESSLY GORGEOUS by Pearl Cleage; THE THANKSGIVING PLAY by Larissa FastHorse; WATCH ON THE RHINE by Lillian Hellman; OHIO STATE MURDERS by Adrienne Kennedy; DEAR ELIZABETH by Sarah Ruhl; THE BALTIMORE WALTZ by Paula Vogel and THE SISTERS ROSENSWEIG by Wendy Wasserstein. Further details including additional dates, directors and casting will be announced shortly.

To learn more about "Spotlight on Plays" series, visit Broadways Best Shows Spotlight on Plays.

TIME STANDS STILL is produced by Patty Baker/Good Productions, Barbara Freitag, Jim Glaub, Rebecca Gold, Jayne Baron Sherman, Iris Smith, Ted Snowdon and Jacob Soroken Porter and the Associate Producer is Ken Greiner.

