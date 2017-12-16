Enter to Win Two KINKY BOOTS Playbills Signed By Brendon Urie

Kinky Boots is hosting "12 Days of Kinky Boots," daily giveaways leading up to Christmas. Today's prizes are Playbills signed by Panic! At the Disco frontman, and recent Charlie Price, Brendon Urie.

Enter here by 11:59 pm for a chance to win!

It's 12 DAYS OF #KinkyBoots DAY 3 and we're giving away two Playbills signed by @PanicAtTheDisco's @BrendonUrie! ? Enter here by 11:59 PM ET: https://t.co/ybribMJMOC pic.twitter.com/cDgAPRzCa8 - Kinky Boots (@KinkyBootsBway) December 16, 2017

Brendon Urie is the frontman of the Grammy-nominated, award-winning, internationally acclaimed rock band, Panic! At the Disco. The band's fifth-studio album, Death Of A Bachelor, debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart with their single "Victorious" debuting at No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs, iTunes Alternative Songs, Billboard + Twitter's Trending 140 charts just hours after its release. In addition, platinum-certified Death Of A Bachelor was the #4 biggest selling album released in 2016 just behind Drake, Beyonce, and Rihanna respectively and has amassed over 500 million streams. In May, Urie made his Broadway debut as Charlie Price in Kinky Boots.

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fiersteinand direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell. Kinky Boots tells the uplifting and heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola and together, they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.

Kinky Boots has won every major Best Musical Award and is represented around the world with the Tony Award-winning Broadway company now in its fifth year, a North American First National Tour in its third year, a London production in its second year (where it won the 2016 Olivier Award for Best Musical), an Australian production that opened in October 2016 and an upcoming production in Germany. Other previous productions include an extended run in Toronto, two productions in Korea, and a Japanese language production. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Kinky Boots is available on Sony Masterworks Broadway.

