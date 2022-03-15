Ember Choral Arts (formally known as Schola Cantorum on Hudson), will present two live and virtual concerts titled, "Can We Talk?...About Our Friends." The three-concert series reflects Ember's programming centering on music with a message, and is intended to inspire mutually respectful conversation between individuals and groups who are at odds regarding difficult issues spanning race, gender, and inequality.

"By singing stunning music of Asian and Black musicians, as well as the LGBTQ community, it is our goal to awaken fresh awareness around what we share, rather than what can divide us," explains Deborah Simkin King, Ph.D., Artistic Director, Ember Choral Arts. "The concert is framed by selections with a specific message having to do with the power of friendship. Music has such a unique ability to reach directly into the heart and soul - to open us in new ways. We are often able to connect through music in ways that bypass intellectual positioning. We believe these concerts will lift and inspire a joyful, heartfelt coming together - perhaps even seeing the audience singing with us at times on some of the familiar titles!"

Ember's musical performances share vital, powerful messages which King feels will resonate with existing fans and new audiences. "More powerful than our differences," King emphasizes, "is the reality that each of us is uniquely human, and that we can chose to accept and value each other, rather than nurture fear and hatred." The message in Ember's music is that friendship is a greater life force than anything that divides us.

The performance on March 26th at 7:00 p.m. will be held at St. John's in the Village, 218 West 11th Street, NYC - Tickets, priced at $25, are available online at EmberArts.org. For more information, please contact 888-407-6002. The concerts are also presented in a virtual, live-streamed performance, which can be accessed through http://event.musae.me/ (also available through EmberArts.org).