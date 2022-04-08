Elizabeth Marvel Joins THE COLOR PURPLE Film Adaption

Click Here for More Articles on The Color Purple Movie

Elizabeth Marvel has joined the cast of the upcoming movie musical adaption of The Color Purple.

Variety reports that Marvel will play the role of Miss Millie, the unpleasant wife of the mayor, who hires Sofia to be her maid. The film is currently in production in Georgia and is set to be released on December 20, 2023.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks will lead the cast as Celie and Sofia, respectively. Taraji P. Henson will play Shug Avery, alongside Corey Hawkins as Harpo and H.E.R. as Squeak. Colman Domingo will take on the role of 'Mister', and Halle Bailey and Ciara will share the role of Celie's beloved sister, Nettie. Aunjanue Ellis, the recent Oscar-nominee for King Richard, recently joined the cast as Celie and Nettie's mother.

Louis Gossett, Jr. will play the role of Ol' Mister, David Alan Grier is Reverend Avery, Tamela J. Mann will play First Lady, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi is Young Celie, Deon Cole is Alfonso, and Stephen Hill will play the role of Buster.

The story depicts the lives of African American families and relationships in early twentieth-century Georgia. The musical, featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, blues and African rhythms, has a book by Marsha Norman with music by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. It first premiered on Broadway in 2005; a 2016 revival garnered Tony wins for leading actress Cynthia Erivo and for Best Revival of a Musical.

The Color Purple is based on the 1982 novel of the same name by Alice Walker. It was originally adapted into a non-musical film in 1985, starring Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey, Danny Glover, and more.

Recently seen in "The Dropout" on Hulu, Elizabeth Marvel's Broadway credits include Top Girls, Seascape, An American Daughter, Taking Sides and The Seagull. Off Broadway credits include Almost an Evening (Atlantic Theatre Company), Dark Matters (Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre), Hedda Gabler (OBIE Award), A Streetcar Named Desire (OBIE Award), and more.

Film and television appearances include Pretty Bird, Burn After Reading, The Dying Gaul, Ten Hundred Kings, "A Dog Year" (HBO), "The District" (series regular), "Kidnapped," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" and "Homicide."