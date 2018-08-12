Ektor Rivera Reprises His Broadway Role in ON YOUR FEET! Tour

Denver--Puerto Rican singer, actor, and visual artist Ektor Rivera, who made his Broadway debut playing Emilio Estefan in the hit musical "On Your Feet!" in 2016, has joined the same show's first national tour. He reprises his Broadway role in "On Your Feet!" for a limited time only, until next Sunday, August 19, 2018, at the Buell Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

An Outer Critics Circle Award winner for Outstanding Choreography, "On Your Feet!" tells the inspiring love story and arduous journey to superstardom of seven-time Grammy-winning international superstar Gloria Estefan and her husband, 19-time Grammy-winning producer-musician-entrepreneur Emilio Estefan.

Beyond the Broadway stage, Ektor continues to receive critical acclaim for playing Emilio. "Rivera as Emilio has a fantastic voice, a smooth delivery, and pivots from sensitive and introspective to powerful and focused very early," says BroadwayWorld San Diego.

The Times of San Diego writes, "He's suave, spirited multi-talent; he moves well, sings well, is charismatic and, as the character, credibly gutsy, and relentless in pursuing his dreams for his wife's career."

In between attending auditions and preparing for his next solo art exhibition, Ektor, who is based in Los Angeles, didn't think twice when offered to revisit the role of Emilio while fellow "On Your Feet!" on Broadway alum Mauricio Martinez, who regularly plays the role, is on vacation. "I honestly never imagined returning to the show, so when they called me to be with them temporarily, I said yes with no doubt because I love this show and I enjoy every single moment of it," he reveals to BroadwayWorld in an exclusive interview.

He says, "This cast is incredibly talented, so I'm here giving my soul in each show, always respecting what every member of the cast has already done in the tour."

Living up to the show's name, night after night, the cast brings the audience to their feet and dance to Gloria Estefan-led Miami Sound Machine's electrifying Latin-influenced music "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "1-2-3," and "Get On Your Feet," among others.

Also in this tour, "On Your Feet" on Broadway alum Christie Prades, who plays Gloria, belts out the heartwarming ballad "Don't Want To Lose You," and the uplifting anthem "Reach." Ektor's Emilio opposite Christie's Gloria has been a pleasant reunion. "I started working with Christie on Broadway. She's fantastic! We met at callbacks and auditioned together in New York. I actually learned my part as Emilio with her. It's great to be back and work with her again."

Further looking back to his Broadway stint as Emilio, which lasted over a year, Ektor remains truly honored for Gloria and Emilio's blessing to tell their story every night on Broadway. "I've always admired Emilio as a producer and a businessman. Emilio and I both came from the Caribbean--he's from Cuba, I'm from Puerto Rico--so we never take anything for granted and that keeps us motivated for the next thing. We also believe that our art can cross barriers and expand new and unimaginable horizons. We also get stronger by the rejections we get, but subsequently, we become more creative to reach our goals," says Ektor.

Emilio is the founding member of the Miami Sound Machine. In the mid-'80s, he created the band's Latin crossover sound--fusing the catchy Cuban rhythms with American pop and disco music.

An Image and Digital Design alum of the Escuela de Artes Plásticas y Diseño de Puerto Rico, Ektor, even prior to appearing on Broadway, is a widely-respected visual artist. He has been presenting his artworks, ranging from mixed media art on glass and hand engraved art on acrylic to art on canvas, at various museums in Puerto Rico. Some of his previous solo art shows were Persuasiones (2008), Iconos (2009), and Conexion (2012).

One of his artworks titled "Don Quijote" made the headlines when it was featured at the "Miss World International 2010" in Shanghai. China.

So better catch this multi-talented man while he's on tour! Take it from Ektor: "Our story is about love, passion, history, and inspiration. It's the story of two immigrants from Cuba, but I guarantee every single person can relate to this show. It's the story of living legend Gloria Estefan from her childhood until they both [Gloria and Emilio] became the icons they are now. It has so many hits, a great cast--almost all are Latinos! Its book is incredibly well-written by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris; it also features the choreography of Sergio Trujillo and the direction of Jerry Mitchell. And on top of that, our band includes the five original members of the Miami Sound Machine!"

The first national tour of "On Your Feet!" premiered at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami last October 2017. It continues to tour until next year.

Buy tickets from OnYourFeetMusical.com.

Photo: Matthew Murphy; Art: Ektor Rivera

Related Articles