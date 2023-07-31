EVITA Closes Early at A.R.T. Due to COVID-19 Cases in the Company

The musical was originally set to run through July 30, but played its final performance on July 28.

By: Jul. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 1 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 2 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Review Roundup: THE COTTAGE Opens On Broadway With An All-Star Cast! Photo 3 Review Roundup: THE COTTAGE Opens On Broadway With An All-Star Cast!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/23/23 Photo 4 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/23/23

EVITA Closes Early at A.R.T. Due to COVID-19 Cases in the Company

Evita closed early at the American Repertory Theater due to COVID-19 cases within the company. The musical was originally set to run through July 30, but played its final performance on July 28.

According to a Facebook post from A.R.T. from July 29, "We are heartbroken to be bidding the Evita company happy trails early. Due to cases of COVID-19 in the company, last night's performance was the final one in Cambridge."

The post goes on to say, "We wish everyone swift and strong recoveries and look forward to Evita continuing its rainbow tour in Washington DC this fall. Thank you to all of you who joined us at the A.R.T. to make this such a memorable production."

Evita at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University was directed by Sammi Cannold and produced in association with Shakespeare Theatre Company. The production began on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at opened officially on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Shereen Pimentel (she/her) led the cast in the role of Eva Perón and was joined by Gabriel Burrafato (he/him) as Magaldi, Omar Lopez-Cepero (he/him) as Che, Caesar Samayoa as Perón (he/him), and Naomi Serrano (she/her) as Mistress.

The ensemble included Martín Almiron (he/him), Julian Alvarez (he/him), Adrienne Balducci (she/her), Leah Barsky (she/her), Bianca Bulgarelli (she/her), Camila Cardona (she/her), 2008 Tango Dance World Champion Melody Celatti (ella), Esteban Domenichini (he/him), Rebecca EichenbergerSean Ewing (he/him), Nicole Fernandez-Coffaro (she/her), David Michael Garry (he/him), Eddie Gutierrez (he/him), Eric Anthony Lopez, Jonatan Lujan (he/him), Caleb Marshall-Villarreal (he/him), Ilda Mason (she/her), Jeremiah Valentino Porter (he/him), Leonay Shepherd (she/her), and Maria Cristina Posada Slye (she/her). Sky Vaux Fuller (she/her) will appear as Child. Marissa Barragán (she/her), Mathew Bautista (he/him), Isabella Lopez (she/her), and Miguel Angel Vasquez (he/him) served as offstage swings. Jeniysys Oliver-Joseph was the understudy for Child.

Evita features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and book and lyrics by Tim Rice. It is directed by Sammi Cannold (she/her) and choreographed by Emily Maltby (she/her) and award-winning Argentine tango choreographer Valeria Solomonoff (she/her). Kelsey Burns (she/they) is the associate choreographer. Music supervision is by Kristen Blodgette (she/her), associate music supervision is by Michael Patrick Walker (he/him), and music direction is by Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh (she/her). Orchestration is by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber based on Orchestration originally by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Scenic design is by Emmy Award winner Jason Sherwood (he/him), costume design is by Helen Hayes Award winner Alejo Vietti (he/him), lighting design is by Tony Award winner Bradley King (he/him), sound design is by Connor Wang (he/him), and hair and wig design is by Ashley Rae Callahan (she/her). Rebecca Aparicio (she/her) is associate director, Claire Warden (she/her) is the intimacy director, and Max Rodriguez (he/him) is the assistant director. Evita's stage management team includes production stage manager Victoria Navarro (she/her), stage manager Derric Nolte and assistant stage manager Elizabeth Ramirez (she/they). Casting is by Benton Whitley CSA and Micah Johnson-Levy of Whitley Theatrical. Produced by arrangement with The Really Useful Group.

Icon or human, villain or saint, aggressor or victim: Who was the woman inside the iconic ball gown? Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Tony Award-winning rock opera Evita follows the adored and reviled Eva Perón's meteoric rise from an impoverished childhood to first lady of Argentina until her death at 33. Directed by Sammi Cannold (Forbes' 30 Under 30 Hollywood & Entertainment, Endlings, Violet), this eagerly anticipated revival featuring unforgettable songs including "Buenos Aires" and "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" explores how we make sense of contradictions in legacy.



RELATED STORIES

1
Antonio Diaz, El Mago Pop, to Make US National Television Debut Tomorrow on NBCs TODAY SHO Photo
Antonio Diaz, 'El Mago Pop,' to Make US National Television Debut Tomorrow on NBC's TODAY SHOW

Antonio Díaz, “El Mago Pop”, will make his national television debut on NBC “Today” on Monday, July 31st where he will perform a physics-defying feat live on the iconic Rockefeller Center Plaza during the 8:00AM ET hour.

2
ANYTHING GOES A Bon Voyage Photo
ANYTHING GOES A Bon Voyage

Tappy Make Me Happy, so how could little Bobby not be happy with this dip in the stream?

3
VIDEO: Watch Derek Klena Perform Finale (Come What May) from MOULIN ROUGE Ahead of Final S Photo
VIDEO: Watch Derek Klena Perform 'Finale (Come What May)' from MOULIN ROUGE Ahead of Final Show

Moulin Rouge The Musical has released footage of Derek Klena performing Moulin Rouge! The Musical's 'Finale (Come What May)' at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Watch the performance here!

4
Broadway and Television Actress Inga Swenson Has Passed Away at 90 Photo
Broadway and Television Actress Inga Swenson Has Passed Away at 90

The actress best known for her role on the television show Benson and 110 in the Shade on Broadway, has passed away at the age of 90.

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BWW 7/31: NEW YORK, NEW YORK and GREY HOUSE Close, and More!Wake Up With BWW 7/31: NEW YORK, NEW YORK and GREY HOUSE Close, and More!
Antonio Diaz, 'El Mago Pop,' to Make US National Television Debut Tomorrow on NBC's TODAY SHOWAntonio Diaz, 'El Mago Pop,' to Make US National Television Debut Tomorrow on NBC's TODAY SHOW
2 Broadway Shows Close Today2 Broadway Shows Close Today
VIDEO: Watch Derek Klena Perform 'Finale (Come What May)' from MOULIN ROUGE Ahead of Final ShowVIDEO: Watch Derek Klena Perform 'Finale (Come What May)' from MOULIN ROUGE Ahead of Final Show

Videos

Video: Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala Performance Video Video: Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala Performance
Watch Derek Klena Perform 'Finale (Come What May)' from MOULIN ROUGE Ahead of Final Show Video
Watch Derek Klena Perform 'Finale (Come What May)' from MOULIN ROUGE Ahead of Final Show
See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023 Video
See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023
Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE's Gala Opening Video
Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE's Gala Opening
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
SHUCKED
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
GREY HOUSE
THE COTTAGE

Recommended For You