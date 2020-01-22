EMOJILAND Extends Through March 19
The off-Broadway musical Emojiland has announced that it is extending through March 19! The new musical is playing at The Duke on 42nd Street in New 42nd Street Studios (229 West 42nd Street, between 7th and 8th Avenues).
Led by Lesli Margherita and Josh Lamon, the complete cast features Lucas Steele (Great Comet) as Skull, Max Crumm (Grease, Disaster, The Fantasticks) as Man In Business Suit Levitating emoji, Jacob Dickey (Aladdin Broadway as Aladdin) as Smiling Face with Sunglasses, (aka "Sunny"), Dwelvan David (Finding Neverland & The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess Tours) as Guardsman, Heather Makalani (Aladdin) as Kissy Face, Tanisha Moore (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Tour) as Woman Dancing and Jordan Fife Hunt (A Chorus Line First Revival Tour) as Man Dancing, George Abud (The Band's Visit) as Nerd Face, Emojiland Co-Writer Laura Schein as Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes (aka "Smize"), Emmy Winner & Grammy Nominee Felicia Boswell (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar LIVE, Shuffle Along, Motown) as Police Officer, and Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture, YouTube's "Breaking Down the Riffs") as Construction Worker.
Not to be confused with, and very much unlike The Emoji Movie, Emojiland is an electric ensemble piece about a diverse community of archetypes who take one another at face value: a smiling face dealing with depression; a princess who doesn't want a prince; a skull dying for deletion; a nerd face too smart for his own good; a face with sunglasses who can't see past his own reflection; and a police officer and construction worker who just want to work together. When a software update threatens to destroy life as they know it, Emojiland faces the most fundamental questions a society - and a heart - can face: Who are we? And who matters?
