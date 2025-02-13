Dylis Croman and Rema Webb Will Join the Cast of CHICAGO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Broadway company of Chicago will welcome back Dylis Croman in the role of “Roxie Hart” and will welcome to the cell block Rema Webb in the role of “Matron Mama Morton” for a limited run beginning Monday, February 24 at the Ambassador Theatre.

Dylis Croman (Roxie Hart) is thankful to have been a part of the Chicago family for over sixteen years. Most recently, she appeared at the Kennedy Center in Nine. Broadway credits include... Bob Fosse's DANCIN', A Chorus Line (Stand by Cassie/Sheila), Sweet Charity (u/s Charity), Thou Shalt Not (u/s Therese Raquin), Oklahoma, Fosse (trumpet solo). National tour credits: Movin' Out (Brenda), Thoroughly Modern Millie, Applause, Chicago. TV/film credits: "Smash" on NBC, Andrew Daniels on "Guiding Light", Fosse (Trumpet Solo, filmed for PBS “Great Performances in America”), as well as the upcoming movie musical Kiss of the Spiderwoman. Love and gratitude to family and friends. Couldn't have done any of this without you, Mom and Dad. Dedicating this one to you, Annie.

Rema Webb (Matron Mama Morton). Broadway Credits: Hell's Kitchen, Fat Ham, The Music Man, Escape to Margaritaville, The Color Purple, Violet, The Lion King, The Book of Mormon, & Ragtime. Off-Broadway & Regional credits: Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, Little Shop of Horrors, Unmasked, The Cradle Will Rock, The Colored Museum, A New Brain, Being Alive. Film/TV: “Marvelous Mrs Maisel,” “Central Park,” “Murphy Brown” (reboot), “First Born,” “Beloved,” “Sudden Death.” She is the Founder of On Broadway Performing Arts Training Program. On Broadway provides acting, singing & dance classes to young people ages 6 to 17 www.onbroadway-patp.com@remawebb

About CHICAGO

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Erika Jayne as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Nakiya Peterkin as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Tia Altinay, David Bushman, John Michael Fiumara, Jeff Gorti, Chelsea James, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Mikayla Renfrow, Rachel Schur, Michael Scirrotto.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Patrick Maravilla and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.