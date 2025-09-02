Drew Barrymore Wants to Star in a DEATH BECOMES HER Remake

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



While the musical version of Death Becomes Her plays on at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, Drew Barrymore is cooking up some ideas for the beloved title to return to the screen. On a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, she revealed that she'd love to remake the classic 1992 film alongside Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston.

"Adam knows that I really want to work with him and Jennifer Aniston, together. They both know that," she explained. "As a joke, we say we'll make the Three's Company movie, but I'm really bullish on Death Becomes Her, a remake of that."

Despite her family's onstage legacy (the Ethel Barrymore Theatre is named after her great aunt), Barrymore has yet to make her Broadway debut.

The 1992 comedy fantasy film was directed and produced by Robert Zemeckis and written by David Koepp and Martin Donovan. The film stars Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, Bruce Willis, and Isabella Rossellini.

The acclaimed new musical is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, features a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison & Noel Carey.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies…until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity.