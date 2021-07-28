Don't miss THE CORDELIA DREAM

In a response to one of Shakespeare's greatest tragedies, the North American premiere of Marina Carr's play comes to life on screen with the mysterious and tense confrontation of woman and man. When Woman, haunted by her dream of Cordelia and King Lear, confronts Man, their disturbed relationship is exposed. As his protege, she has come seeking enlightenment, but he orders silence in exchange for artistry and concession.

Fast forward five years, and she returns again for one final visit. Will the two be able to see eye to eye? Or will the meeting lead to mutually assured destruction? The Cordelia Dream continues to cement Marina Carr's status as one of Ireland's most acclaimed living playwrights with her deep insight into the complex nature of families, and how we handle the darkness within.

Reservations are free but required to access this digital event. A donation of $25 is suggested for those who can afford to give.

Click here to reserve tickets