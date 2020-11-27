DonSMITH and Meals on Us Team Up for #WHEREUFROM

HEY NYER'S! On Saturday November 28th from 2pm to 8pm, show #WHEREUFROM by joining Bronx rapper donSMITH and Meals on Us as they collaborate with hundreds of other compassionate New Yorkers to provide rations for families in need in their own community this Holiday Season at the #WHEREUFROM Uptown Food Drive campaign kickoff event - happening at Platform NYC/RAW Gallery 2268 Grand Concourse, Brooklyn NY.

"The fastest way to a person's heart is through food"!

Set up throughout various points in Uptown, New York (including hubs at The Armory 651 W 168th St., Platform NYC/RAW Gallery 2268 Grand Concourse, Brooklyn NY and Cliff 41 Studio 880 Saint Nicholas Ave., Harlem NY), you can also participate at your convenience - the #WHEREUFROM Uptown Food Drive program will be running for nearly a month from Sunday November 29th to Tuesday December 22nd, covering the entire festive Fall. Additionally, there is an option to donate virtually through their convenient GoFundMe page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/whereufrom

Did you know that in NY about 1 in 10 households suffer from food insecurity. That number is astonishing. During hard times, like these, more and more families struggle to know where their next meal will come from. With the help of the expert team at Meals on Us, we hope this Holiday season we can help many families have quality food & resources going into the New Year.

The mission at Meals on Us is simple - to end hunger amongst New York's homeless citizens & eliminate food waste from restaurants and soup kitchens. One sandwich, one bottle of water, one snack, whatever it takes to make sure that no person on this Earth goes hungry. Food is a basic human right that we do not look over or take for granted.

In addition, donSMITH will be donating the first month's sales of his brand-new album "Don't Ask Me Where I'm From" directly to Meals on Us, as they continue to feed those in need throughout New York City.

donSMITH and Meals On Us ultimate goal is to bring awareness to the financial struggles of millions of New Yorkers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to help alleviate some of the unbearable stress and pressure that this has brought upon people in his community by offering some hope in the way of nourishment.

How Else Can You Help - If you cannot donate money or food in person or are just interested in helping out further, there is a free and easy solution; please share this campaign with 10 of your friends! IG Story, Facebook, E-Mail, Text... let everyone know what we got going on. We never know where our next donor can come from!

