Dolly Parton to Release 'Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones' Fashion Book in October

The book will be released on October 17.

Mar. 22, 2023  

In Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, global superstar Dolly Parton shares, for the first time, the full story behind her lifelong passion for fashion, including how she developed her own distinctly Dolly style, which has defied convention and endeared her to fans around the world. According to Parton:

"I am happy, proud, and excited to present my book Behind the Seams to the public. It is my hope that you will enjoy a look at my life in costume and hair and get to know some of the great people who have helped shape my life and my look. Enjoy!"

Featuring behind-the-scenes stories from Dolly Parton's life and career, and the largest reveal of her private costume archive, this gorgeously photographed book spotlights her most iconic looks from the 1960s to now. The sky-high heels, famous wigs, bold makeup, eye-catching stage clothes-she shares them all.

Along the way, Parton discusses memorable outfits from her past, from the clothes her mother would sew out of feed sacks (including her "Coat of Many Colors") and the bold dresses and hairdos that shook up Nashville, to the bunny suit on the cover of Playboy, evening wear at Studio 54, costumes from her most famous film and TV roles, and the daring styles that continue to entertain and inspire today.

Filled with candor, humor, and lots and lots of rhinestones, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones-the second book in a trilogy that began with 2020's bestselling Songteller: My Life in Lyrics-is a shining tribute to one of the most beloved musicians in history, a treasured keepsake for anyone who loves Dolly Parton, and an indispensable guide to forging your own path to beauty and confidence.

Link to pre-order Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones HERE.

Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones will also be available as an audiobook from Penguin Random House Audio, read by Dolly Parton and including archival audio and music.

ABOUT Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered female singer-songwriter of all time. She has garnered eleven Grammy Awards and fifty-one nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award. In 1999, Parton was inducted as a member of the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame. In 2020, she released the bestselling coffee table book Songteller: My Life in Lyrics. To date, Parton has donated more than 200 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library. With James Patterson, she coauthored the #1 New York Times bestseller Run Rose Run. In 2022, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Holly George-Warren is an award-winning author of seventeen books, including works on fashion, popular music history, and biographies, and, most recently, Janis: Her Life and Music. Her writing has appeared in the New York Times, Rolling Stone, Oprah Daily, and many other publications. A two-time Grammy nominee, she lives in New York's Catskill Mountains.

Rebecca Seaver is the director of archive services for Dolly Parton. A creative production specialist, archivist, and draglesque performer from Nashville, Tennessee, they have been working for Dolly since their early teens and have curated numerous museum exhibits for the music legend, most notably at Dollywood, the Grand Ole Opry, the Grammy Museum, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.



