Disney on Broadway Concert Stream Raises $609,479!
Last night, the theater community came together for a big watch party of Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway. In the spirit of helping those onstage, backstage and behind the scenes struggling during the pandemic and work shutdown, you raised $609,479 for the Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. Thank you!
There's still time to watch (and donate!) as the concert will be on YouTube for a week.
The Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which is being administered by The Actors Fund, is helping those onstage, backstage and behind the scenes impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. As theaters remain dark, entertainment professionals are facing unprecedented health and financial challenges requiring immediate attention and support. Broadway producers have offered a $1 million challenge and are matching every new donation to the fund dollar-for-dollar. Donations can be made at broadwaycares.org/help2020.
