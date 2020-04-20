Disney Theatricals Offers Free Access to THE LION KING EXPERIENCE Education Program
Disney Theatrical Productions is now offering a free virtually accessible version of The Lion King Experience, a unique holistic arts education program that provides students and educators an immersive introduction to theater making through the lens of the Broadway production of The Lion King.
The web-based, multi-media curriculum was originally designed to be facilitated in a classroom by an instructor as an enhancement for schools producing KIDS and JR. adaptations of The Lion King, but with new step-by-step instructions, students can explore the full experience at home.
First launched in 2015, The Lion King Experience was the first time any long-running hit musical released a specially-created version for elementary and middle school students while the original show is still playing on Broadway. The program grants accredited elementary and middle schools the opportunity to produce condensed, age-appropriate KIDS and JR. adaptations of The Lion King, which together with the curriculum, comprises The Lion King Experience.
The Lion King Experience, typically licensed through Music Theatre International, and a part of MTI's Broadway Junior collection of musicals, features an immersive curriculum designed to introduce students to a wide range of theatrical skills. Through the curriculum, students examine theatrical processes including playwrighting, directing, designing, technical theater, and more.
The Lion King Experience was developed over the course of three years by Disney Theatrical's education team as an accessible way for teachers to share theater education with students.
The now unlocked curriculum materials contain all of the tools needed for The Lion King Experience's experiential theatre curriculum (an 11-session course for the students aged 8-11 and an 18-session course for students aged 12-15), including video instruction, at-home learning instructions, student materials, and more.
For more information on The Lion King Experience, visit www.LionKingExperience.com. The at-home learning instructions are available on the homepage, and all sessions will be unlocked for students and teachers during this time.
