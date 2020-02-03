Disney Paid $75 Million For Film Rights to HAMILTON

It was announced today that Lin-Manuel Miranda Tony-winning Broadway musical Hamilton would be released in theaters by Disney in 2021. According to Deadline, Disney paid $75 million for worldwide rights to the musical, which may be the largest acquisition to date. Disney has a commitment for a wide global theatrical release for the 2 hour, 40 minute movie, which was shot two weeks before the original cast left.

Producers for Hamilton, the film of the original Broadway production, include Miranda, Seller, and Kail, who also directs.

The film of the original Broadway cast performing Hamilton is a leap forward in the art of "live capture." This movie transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way. Combining the best elements of live theater and film, the result is a cinematic stage performance that is a wholly new way to experience Hamilton.

The original Broadway cast appearing in the film include Tony Award® winners Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Tony Award® nominees Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

The cast also includes Carleigh Bettiol, Ariana DeBose, Hope Easterbrook, Sydney James Harcourt, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Elizabeth Judd, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Seth Stewart, and Ephraim Sykes.

Read the original article on Deadline.





