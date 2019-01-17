Disney On Broadway to Host 2nd Annual WOMEN'S DAY ON BROADWAY: INSPIRING CHANGEMAKERS

In celebration of International Women's Day, Disney on Broadway announces the 2nd annual "Women's Day on Broadway: Inspiring Changemakers." Following its launch in 2018, the event aims to engage attendees of all genders and backgrounds in a day of open and honest dialogue about gender equality in the theatre industry and beyond, immersing participants and audience members in a series of conversations, empowering each attendee to drive change and make an impact.

"We began 'Women's Day on Broadway' last year to provide a platform for women in the theatre industry to share their experiences and celebrate their accomplishments," said Anne Quart, Disney Theatrical Production's SVP of Production and Co-Producer. "The response to last year's event was overwhelmingly positive, and it was clear that we needed to create a sustainable, annual event that could dive deeper into those discussions, to inform, inspire and provide actionable paths towards equality."

This year's event will focus on changemakers driving progress within the theatre and entertainment industry, highlighting ways each person can become an agent of change. The event will feature panel conversations and a variety of speakers and presentations.

"Women's Day on Broadway" will be held on Tuesday, March 12th, at the St. James Theatre, home of Broadway's new musical Frozen. Disney on Broadway invites professionals of all genders and backgrounds working in entertainment and those interested in the topic to attend the event free of charge.

For more information and to reserve your free general admission seat and to see content from last year's event, visit the new home for Women's Day on Broadway, www.womenofbroadway.com.

Specifics for the event will be provided at a later date.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You