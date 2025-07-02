Director's Cut of Terry Gilliam's BRAZIL to Screen at Film Forum in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The director's cut of Terry Gilliam’s Orwellian black comedy Brazil will run at Film Forum in a new 4K restoration from Friday, August 1, through Thursday, August 7, with select screenings of Gilliam’s original 35mm director’s cut.

As those endlessly coiling serpentine ducts proliferate – seemingly beyond the power of even Central Services to control - and the omnipresent Information Service-policed towering city of the future, studiously ambitious file clerk Sam Lowery (Tony Award winner Jonathan Pryce) finds a literal flyspeck leading to apocalyptic bureaucratic foul-ups and a desperate search for the girl of his literal dreams.

The movie is Monty Python alumnus Terry Gilliam's take on a decidedly low-tech 1984-ish society, distinguished by creepily film noir ambiance, amid gargantuan fascist modern architecture, sparked by samurai battles within airborne fantasy, all underscored by Python-esque black humor and the endless variations on that hypnotic title tune. Brazil also features fellow Python alum Michael Palin, Bob Hoskins, Ian Holm, Ian Richardson, and Robert De Niro.

