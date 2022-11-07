Digital Lottery Policy Announced For A CHRISTMAS CAROL Starring Jefferson Mays

Preview performances begin tomorrow at 8 PM for Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays' universally celebrated, one man virtuoso, tour-de-force performance in Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. The production, directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Michael Arden, will celebrate its opening night on Monday, November 21 in a strictly limited 66-performance engagement that must conclude on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Additionally, A Christmas Carol will launch a digital lottery powered by Broadway Direct today. A limited number of $35 tickets will be available for certain performances. The lottery will open at 9 AM ET the day before each performance and close at 6 PM ET that same day. Once the lottery closes, winners will be notified within minutes and will have 60 minutes to claim and pay for tickets. Seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Lottery seats may be partially obstructed. Limit one entry per person per day and limit of two tickets per entry. To enter and for more specifics, please visit lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/carol-ny/

.

Production photos and video clips are available HERE. (credit: A Christmas Carol Live) with full permission granted for use.

In this A Christmas Carol unlike any other - past, present or future, Jefferson Mays plays more than 50 roles, including a potato, in a virtuosic, master class of a performance that must be seen to be believed.

Produced by Hunter Arnold and Kayla Greenspan, A Christmas Carol is adapted by Mays, Susan Lyons, and Arden, and conceived by Arden and Tony Award nominee Dane Laffrey. The production had a wildly acclaimed world premiere in 2018 at Los Angeles' Geffen Playhouse. In the winter of 2020, at the height of the pandemic, producer Hunter Arnold released a special filmed version of the production as way for theaters across the country to raise money and bring the magic of A Christmas Carol to 84 partner theaters across the country.

The creative team for A Christmas Carol includes Dane Laffrey (scenic and costume design), Ben Stanton (lighting design), Joshua D. Reid (sound design), Lucy Mackinnon (projection design), Cookie Jordan (hair and makeup design), Stephen Kopel (casting director), and Justin Scribner (associate director and production stage manager).