The premiere will feature Brazilian flute soloist Daniela Mars, and 21 performers for the First Dimension Ensemble, conducted by maestro Jean-Pierre Schmitt.

Apr. 29, 2023  

DiMenna Center for Classical Music to Host World Premiere of Philippe Treuille's LIVE FOREVER

Award-winning, Juilliard-trained, young composer, Philippe Treuille will premiere his new work, Live Forever, on Thursday, May 25th, 2023 at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music in New York City. The premiere will feature Brazilian flute soloist Daniela Mars, and 21 performers for the First Dimension Ensemble, conducted by maestro Jean-Pierre Schmitt. Live Forever celebrates the resilience of diverse people confronting challenges together.

The concert will also feature two other compositions by the composer. Rejuvenation in Red, featuring French oboist Adam Leites, depicts the difficult and thorny journey of a mysterious figure in red. Tessellations, which will be accompanied by a commissioned video by French artist Thomas Auvin, tells the adventures of one rabbit who escapes an M.C. Escher-style tessellation of rabbits.

The concert begins at 7pm with a champagne reception to follow. Tickets are available at: Click Here

Biography

Born in 1984, Philippe Treuille is a composer whose work evokes "...power, the harnessing of music on a massive scale making profound words real and moving." (The Millbrook Independent) He attended The Juilliard School and Northwestern University, and also studied at the Ecoles d'Art Américaines de Fontainebleau. He was selected to be composer-in-residence at the Chateau Mercier Foundation in Sierre, Switzerland. Treuille's Requiem for choir and orchestra was premiered in 2015 by the SymphoNYChorus. His Baptismus and Nuptialis, which complete a trilogy of masses, were premiered by the Long Island Choral Society and Orchestra in 2019.

Philippe Treuille has been commissioned to compose music for film, theater, dance, guided meditations and performance art, as well as for birth, wedding and funeral ceremonies. His music has been performed in Spain, France, England, The Netherlands, and the United States, at museums, concert halls, churches, schools and universities including the Rubin Museum, MoMA PS1, the French Consulate, Lincoln Center Plaza, the Birmingham Museum of Art, the Château de Fontainebleau, the American Institute of Architects, the Dimenna Center for Classical Music, and at the Boston University Tanglewood Institute. His awards include a National Foundation for the Advancement in the Arts Music Composition Merit Award.






